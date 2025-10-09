Broadcaster and presenter Jason Mohammad and FinTech Wales Chair Sarah Williams-Gardener receive Honorary Fellowships at CAVC Graduation Ceremony

Broadcaster and presenter Jason Mohammad and Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of FinTech Wales, have received Honorary Fellowships from Cardiff and Vale College.

College alumni Jason Mohammad was presented with his Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his invaluable contribution to journalism while also inspiring young people to enter the industry and widening opportunities for them to progress.

Jason joined the BBC in 1997 and has undertaken a wide range of roles, including presenting BBC One’s live football scores show The Final Score, flagship football show Match of the Day and Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday and Early Breakfast Show. He also features regularly on S4C and has his own phone in show on BBC Radio Wales.

In 2021 he founded the Jason Mohammad Media Academy at CAVC for young people who are interested in a career on the airwaves. From advice and tips on interviewing, producing the perfect podcast, autocue use to putting together a showreel, members of the Academy are given an in-depth introduction to the media and journalism from one of the UK’s most experienced broadcasters, adding crucial skills and experience to their CV that will help them stand out from the crowd once they finish college.

“I want to say a big, heart-felt thank you for this wonderful honour,” Jason said. “My broadcasting and TV journey actually started when I was at Coleg Glan Hafren doing my A Levels.

“The journey has been incredible, and I have to say that without the help of the college and the lecturers at that time I genuinely don’t think I would be standing here today doing what I’m doing.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener received her Honorary Fellowship in recognition of invaluable contribution to the fintech sector in Wales, fostering an ethos of collaboration between private sector, education and across government. The results are reflected in a fast-growing industry which embraces inclusivity.

Sarah spent 17 years at IBM, latterly as Government Affairs Director. She was a founding member of challenger bank Starling. Since leaving Starling, Sarah has held an interim CEO role at Help for Children and supported the early-stage set-up of Fair 4 All Finance, where she led on consumer insights and product design.

Sarah is currently chair of FinTech Wales, a members collective focused on empowering fintech and financial services in Wales and leading the organisation in championing industry to create new opportunities for fintech in Wales.

FinTech Wales works closely with CAVC, embracing a philosophy of inclusivity and innovation to develop new programmes and create new opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to enter the sector. Sarah has been a driving force for change, and CAVC’s partnership with FinTech Wales has embraced this philosophy to support the talent and skills needs of an important sector for the Welsh economy.

Sarah’s career is a testament to the strength of the Welsh fintech sector and the ecosystem supporting it, one that brings together education, industry and innovation to create meaningful economic impact.

“It is a true privilege to receive this Honorary Fellowship from Cardiff and Vale College. I accept it not only with pride, but also with a sense of responsibility — to continue building a fintech ecosystem in Wales that is ambitious, innovative, and inclusive,” Sarah said.

“My vision is for Wales to be known globally as a place where fintech thrives, not just because of technology, but because of its people. This Fellowship recognises the progress we’ve made in Wales; building an ecosystem where learners gain the qualifications to succeed, employers gain the talent they need, and together we raise aspirations.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations to Jason and Sarah for their Honorary Fellowships. They both have contributed so much to their respective fields, and their commitment to encouraging and providing life-changing opportunities for people from all backgrounds makes them truly deserving recipients of these Fellowships.

“Jason and Sarah’s commitment to skills demonstrates the importance of developing higher level skills and offering people these opportunities. It is vital that we offer the right higher level skills and qualifications that create the skilled individuals that business and industry need – supporting growth and helping people to step up in their careers.”

The Honorary Fellowships were presented at the College’s recent Higher Education Graduation Ceremony. Every year, thousands of learners come to CAVC to gain the skills and qualifications they need to progress in their chosen career paths. Many of them take the College’s unique range of career-focused degree or degree-level courses to immerse themselves in subjects they feel passionate about to gain the skills and qualifications to help them change or progress their future careers.