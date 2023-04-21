BSDC announces new Esports team name!

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has officially announced the name for an Esports Team which will form part of its new Esports Management course.

The team will be known as the ‘BSDC Swans’, a nod to Burton’s strong association with swans, including the large famous sculpture in Stapenhill Gardens and the Burton Swans outdoor art project created by Making Trails.

Endorsed by The British Esports Association, the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Esports at BSDC will give students a solid foundation in understanding how the Esports industry works. The career-focused course has been developed in consultation with key stakeholders to ensure it gives students the skills they need to gain employment within the growing Esports industry.

Learners will develop technical knowledge and transferable skills, and gain experience in a variety of different areas of the Esports industry. The programme has been set up in conjunction with local employers, and learners will further develop employability skills, specifically relating to cognitive and problem-solving skills, interpersonal skills and intrapersonal skills. Learners will also be involved in setting up and coordinating cross-college Esports competitions.

Equivalent to three A-levels, the course will be facilitated with a brand-new gaming suite, including a feature stage for competitions and a production studio for content creation. It will be equipped with computers, consoles, keyboards, headphones and other items needed for Esports events and competitions.

The qualification is intended for post-16 learners wanting to progress directly to employment in the Esports industry and other related industries. Additionally, the breadth of optional content in this qualification allows learners to widen their opportunities to progress to a number of different higher education courses.

Ryan Chisholm, Course Leader at BSDC said: “We felt it was important to pay tribute to Burton as the College is in the heart of the town. The swan in Stapenhill Gardens has been a landmark of Burton since 1953 and we wanted to reflect this within our team name.

“We are looking forward to delivering this course that will give students access to the growing area of Esports and the range of careers available. Esports is more than just a game – it’s a growing sector which promotes teamwork, communication and strategic thinking, leading to exciting job opportunities in the Esports industry and beyond.”

Published in