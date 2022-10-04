Shopping Cart

BSDC awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) October 4, 2022
0 Comments
Burton and South Derbyshire College has recently been re-awarded the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award by the Ministry of Defence.

The presentation took place at the National Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday 21st September, accepted by Angie O’Neill, Head of People and Performance and Lee Mitchell, Curriculum Team Leader of Sport and Public Services. The ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate organisations who have demonstrated their support to defence personnel issues in line with their Armed Forces Covenant pledges.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

To achieve silver status, Burton and South Derbyshire College has demonstrated a range of criteria, including ensuring that service personnel/armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged in the recruitment and selection processes; having positive policies towards defence people issues and the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant. 

Burton and South Derbyshire College also has connections and partnerships with the armed services through its Public Services courses which give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Angie O’Neil, Head of People and Performance at BSDC said: “We are delighted to have been presented with an Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award. The award highlights the College’s commitment to the Armed Forces and the partnership work we deliver throughout the year. The College is keen to be involved in the scheme as we are aware that reservists and veterans bring a variety of transferable skills and qualities to the civilian workplace, developed throughout their military careers. We have previously engaged with organisations such as the Further Forces Programme and actively recruited armed forces leavers to the College team, who bring with them a wealth of experience and we continue to explore these options as part of our recruitment strategy.” 

Published in: Education
Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC)

