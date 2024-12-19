BSDC Computing students win medals in the WorldSkills UK National Finals

Two computing students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been awarded bronze and silver medals in the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

FdSc Computer Science student, Vitalijs Mihnevics won silver for the Network Infrastructure Technician award, whilst Level 3 Networking and Cyber Security student, Liam Dinsdale won a bronze award in Cyber Security.

The WorldSkills UK competitions, crafted by industry experts, give students the opportunity to hone the practical skills and knowledge they have developed on their course in a competitive, timed environment. It enables students to take their skills to the next level by meeting the rigorous standards demanded by the industry they are set to enter.

Following impressive performances in the WorldSkills UK National Qualifiers, the students earned spots in the national finals that took place in November. To reach the finals, students had to pass an online test in their chosen area before battling it out in regional qualifier competitions.

For the third consecutive year, Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Computing department has seen its learners excel, securing medals in these prestigious competitions. At BSDC, students have the opportunity to gain skills in the College’s fully equipped Cyber Security Lab, learning from tutors who are experts in their field.

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader for Computing at BSDC said: “A huge congratulations to Vitalijs and Liam for their outstanding achievements in such challenging and intense competitions.”

“To all our competitors, medallist’s or not, you’ve demonstrated exceptional talent, teamwork and dedication throughout this journey. Competing at this level is a phenomenal accomplishment, and you’ve all represented yourselves and BSDC with excellence.”

Bronze medallist, Liam Dinsdale said: “It feels great being successful, I am very thankful that I could take part and that all my efforts in learning cyber over all these years have paid off. I did not think that I would get so far within the competition, and I now feel motivated to develop my skills for upcoming competitions. I have also been selected for Squad UK, which will give me a lot more opportunities.”