BSDC gold medal-winning Toyota apprentices train in Squad UK

Two Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) students, who are undertaking apprenticeships at Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd, are currently training in the WorldSkills Squad UK. They are preparing for the opportunity to represent the UK at the international finals in Shanghai in 2026, following their gold medal success at the national finals.

Emily Bettridge and Liz Hopkinson, Multi-skilled Mechatronics Maintenance Technician Apprentices impressed judges at the UK finals in November with their technical precision and teamwork, earning top honours in the mechatronics category. Their success secured them places in Squad UK, where they are now undergoing intensive training to compete on the global stage.

Members of Squad UK train under the guidance of highly skilled trainers, industry experts, former medal winners and performance coaches to prepare for the challenges of competing at the highest level. The top performers from Squad UK will be selected next spring to become official members of Team UK ahead of the 48th WorldSkills finals to be held in Shanghai in 2026.

WorldSkills is recognised globally as the ultimate benchmark for vocational excellence, bringing together over 1,500 young people from more than 80 countries to compete in technical disciplines ranging from engineering and digital to hospitality and creative arts. The UK will compete in over 30 skills at the 48th WorldSkills finals in Shanghai, including 3D Digital Game Art, Robot Systems Integration and Renewable Energy.

Liz Hopkinson said: “We started training for WorldSkills about a year ago, got through the national qualifiers, and then went on to win gold at the finals. The training is high intensity – there is a lot of time pressure and problem-solving – but it’s helped me grow so much. Previously, I found a school environment challenging, but doing an apprenticeship has been a much better fit. I get to learn by doing, and I’ve gained real experience that’s preparing me for a career. Mechatronics is so varied – no two days are the same – and that’s what makes it exciting.”

Emily Bettridge, who also won Apprentice of the Year in BSDC’s FE & Apprenticeship Awards added: “Competing in WorldSkills has pushed me to my limits, but it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences. The intensity of the competition environment really develops your skills – from programming to working under pressure – and you bring all of that back into your job. I love the variety in my role; every day is different, and there’s a real sense of achievement when you fix something and get the line running again. I’ve always preferred hands-on learning, and this apprenticeship has opened up so many more opportunities than I ever expected.”