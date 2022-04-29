BSDC hosts prestigious WorldSkills Cyber Security competition

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has been selected to host the Cyber Security Team UK selection competition for WorldSkills Shanghai, China in October 2022.

Taking place at the College’s Burton Town Centre Campus from 27th-29th April, the selection competition will see the most talented and inspirational students from training providers across the UK competing against each other for a coveted place in Team UK.

Three competitors will be battling it out to become the Team UK members, closely monitored by WorldSkills judges who are experts in Cyber Security. Meanwhile, competitors from WorldSkills India and Singapore will also be logging in virtually to take part in the competition to determine their respective team members.

Additionally, computing students at the College will benefit from a Cyber Ops masterclass, led by Suresh Kamadchisundaram, Training Manager for WorldSkills UK Cyber Security.

Suresh stated: “We are excited to see another talented group of young people preparing to showcase their skills on the global stage. Our challenge now is to continue to mentor and support students so they are able to make Team UK for WorldSkills International in Shanghai, China. We are grateful to BSDC for hosting this prestigious event. This will inspire many of their students to follow in the footsteps of the WorldSkills Squad UK members.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers Networking and Cyber Security courses, as well as being a member of the EC Council (International Council of E-Commerce Consultants), a Cisco Networking Academy and a Huawei ICT Academy. Additionally, the College is set to launch a Cyber Security Lab with Stronger Towns funding that will include dedicated forensics and biometrics labs that are a natural addition to existing networking and software development. External specialists and patrons from the security services and industry are involved in the set-up of the new facilities to ensure they meet industry requirements.

Cyber security consists of technologies which are designed to protect systems, networks, programs, devices and data from cyber-attacks. Effective cyber security reduces the risk of cyber-attacks and protects against the unauthorised exploitation of systems. The WorldSkills competition focuses on all the essential requirements for a successful career as a Cyber Security Analyst within any industry. It will test competitor’s abilities in reconnaissance, scanning, vulnerability testing and exploitation of systems.

Sage Lal, Curriculum Director and project coordinator at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We’re delighted to host this prestigious event which further reinforces our commitment to promoting excellence, encouraging our students to participate in skills competitions and raising the aspirations of young people.”

He added: “Digital is a growing industry and there is a vast need for industry professionals with the skills in IT, networking and cyber security. As the world becomes increasingly digitalised, there is a huge demand for candidates with high level technical skills. We’re committed to giving students the opportunity to gain the technical skills to help fill the skills shortage and become the skilled professionals the industry needs.”

