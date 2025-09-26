BSDC nursery maintains five-star status

Childcare staff and students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are celebrating after the College’s nursery once again achieved the highest 5-star rating from Environmental Health, reaffirming its reputation as a safe, clean and nurturing environment for children.

Environmental Health inspections play a crucial role in safeguarding public spaces, with rigorous checks designed to ensure that facilities meet the very highest standards of cleanliness, hygiene and food safety. For nurseries in particular, these inspections are vital in guaranteeing the wellbeing of children and providing reassurance for families. Inspectors focus on areas such as food preparation and storage, allergen management, handwashing facilities, infection control procedures, and overall environmental conditions, leaving no detail unchecked.

The BSDC nursery has proudly retained its top 5-star rating for more than two years, consistently meeting and exceeding expectations. This achievement reflects the nursery’s ongoing commitment not only to hygiene and safety, but also to delivering the best possible care and environment for young children. During the most recent assessment, inspectors praised the nursery for its robust food safety practices, clear procedures for infection control, and effective waste management processes. They also reviewed environmental factors including lighting, ventilation and room temperature, all of which contribute to maintaining a healthy and supportive space for children to learn, grow and thrive.

Beyond compliance, the nursery team views these standards as an essential part of providing quality childcare. Located at the heart of the College campus, the nursery offers a warm and welcoming environment where children can play, explore and develop new skills. It also provides vital support to BSDC students who are parents, giving them the confidence and reassurance that their children are being cared for in a professional, safe and stimulating setting while they focus on their studies and future careers.

Christina Gallimore, Nursery Manager at Burton and South Derbyshire College, expressed her pride in the team’s achievement, saying: “Retaining our 5-star rating is a true reflection of the unwavering dedication shown by our staff and students each and every day. Their commitment and hard work ensure we maintain the highest standards while providing a safe, healthy and nurturing environment for the children in our care.”

The consistent recognition from Environmental Health highlights the nursery’s culture of excellence and its determination to uphold best practice across all aspects of childcare provision. By maintaining these high standards, the College not only supports families but also sets a benchmark for quality within the local community.