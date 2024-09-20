BSDC recognised for innovative use of technology

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has recently won the Use of Technology in Vocational Education award from the Association for Learning Technology (ALT), the UK’s leading professional body for learning technology.

The annual ALT Awards celebrate excellence in learning technology, promoting the use of digital technology to enhance learning and teaching in education settings.

This year’s awards introduced a brand new category, focusing on vocational education, in partnership with Ufi VocTech Trust. BSDC is honoured to be the first recipient of this award for its innovative integration of the Crdl device into Health and Social Care Level 2 and 3 vocational qualifications.

The Crdl – pronounced ‘cradle’, is an interactive technology that generates soundscapes through touch and has significantly transformed the College’s approach to educating learners about dementia care outside a clinical setting.

BSDC has utilised the Crdl in many ways, including role-play scenarios, that allows learners to develop their understanding of the sensory challenges faced by individuals with dementia. This has helped them during direct engagement with local residents with dementia through therapeutic workshops. This not only enriches the learning experience with real-world applications but also provides meaningful interactions for the community.

Zoe Tierney, Learning Technologist at BSDC said: “The Crdl has significantly transformed our approach to educating learners about dementia care outside a clinical setting. On a personal note, working with the Crdl and staff at BSDC has been inspiring.”

BSDC is committed to enhancing vocational education by integrating technology to support students as part of their Skills Promise, a variety of skills and qualities that students gain in addition to their qualification that will give them a head start in their career and make them stand out when applying for jobs, which includes being a ‘Digital Expert’.

Speaking about the award, Zoe said: “Thank you to the Association for Learning Technology and Ufi VocTech Trust for recognising the work BSDC has done with the Crdl. We are still very much at the beginning of our journey with this innovative piece of technology and I’m excited to keep exploring its possibilities.”