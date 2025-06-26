BSDC spotlights future chefs in healthy catering contest

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently welcomed talented Year 10 and 11 learners from local schools to take part in an exciting catering competition, designed to inspire healthy cooking and showcase culinary skills.

Held in the College’s professional Mulberry Kitchen, the Future Chef competition invited young aspiring chefs to create a nutritious two-course meal on a budget of up to £20, with all ingredients supplied by the College. Finalists were selected after submitting their creative menus in advance, with six learners invited to bring their ideas to life during the cook-off.

The competitors worked alongside BSDC’s Level 3 catering learners and chefs, gaining a taste of a real professional kitchen environment while developing their practical skills and confidence.

The dishes were judged by a panel of industry professionals and College staff, who praised the creativity, flavour and presentation of each meal. As well as receiving valuable feedback from the judges, the learners competed for a selection of exciting prizes.

The event was an opportunity for school learners to experience the high-quality facilities and expert support available at BSDC, while exploring future opportunities in hospitality and catering.

Lizzy Wootton, Curriculum Team Leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said:

“The annual Future Chef competition is a fantastic opportunity for local school students to experience the excitement of a real culinary challenge, hosted in our very own Mulberry Restaurant. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch students gain confidence as they create impressive dishes that showcase their culinary skills, creativity and professionalism.”

Rachel Webster, a staff member from The Pingle Academy, also said: “What I really value about this competition is its inclusivity; it’s open to the whole class, giving every student the chance to get involved. It’s such a valuable experience for their future, requiring them to think about budgeting, seasonality and planning. They also get to focus on food presentation, which is a skill they rarely get to develop in regular lessons.”

In addition to the competition, BSDC is also inviting young food lovers to take their passion further through its Junior Chefs Academy, delivered in partnership with the Geoffrey Harrison Foundation. Aimed at students in Years 9, 10 and 11, the Saturday programme offers hands-on experience in the College’s professional Mulberry Restaurant kitchen.

Over several weeks, participants will develop practical culinary skills, learn about nutrition and food safety, and gain confidence in a real working environment. The course culminates in a special presentation lunch, where students prepare and serve a three-course meal for their families, celebrating their achievements with a formal graduation and certificate ceremony. For more information on the Junior Chefs Academy at Burton and South Derbyshire College, look on the BSDC website or email [email protected].