BSDC students celebrate at HE Graduation

On Friday 27th September 2024, Burton and South Derbyshire College hosted its annual graduation event at The Hilton, St. George’s Park to celebrate the success of higher education students completing their studies.

In keeping with tradition, the students wore full academic dress and had official photographs taken in the grounds of St. George’s Park prior to the celebrations. The caps and gowns set the scene for the formal proceedings, which created a buzz of excitement amongst graduands and guests.

During the ceremony at The Hilton, students were presented with certificates to mark their success in a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including honours degrees; foundation degrees; higher national diplomas; higher national certificates, higher technical qualifications and professional qualifications.

Honorary fellowships were also awarded to Keith Buckley for services to Further Education through governance and strategic development, and Kate Parkinson-Jones for services to industry and commitment to raising aspirations of young people.

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers a wide range of Higher Education courses, including a number of courses run in partnership with and awarded by Staffordshire University. Studying Higher Education at BSDC provides students with a cost-effective route to gaining a university level qualification.

The event was also an opportunity to announce the winners of the Mercer Higher Education Awards 2024. The awards were generously supported by the Mercer Family Charitable Foundation, which is committed to widening participation in higher education. The winners were BA Hons Education student, Tracey Pullen, HNC Civil Engineering student, Laura Thompson and BA in Contemporary Creative Practice student, Mikaela Cleal.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “The HE Graduation Ceremony is a highlight of the College calendar. It has never been more important for people to ensure they have the high-level skills necessary for success in the world of work. Continuing education with a Higher Education course at college is a fantastic way to advance career prospects and we wish our students all the best in their future careers.”