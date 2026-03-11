BSDC students compete in first inter-college SkillsFest competition

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently took part in the inaugural SkillsFest inter-college competition, hosted by Chesterfield College.

Held during Colleges Week — a national celebration of further education, the event brought together students from Chesterfield College, Derby College Group and Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Outstanding performances were delivered by students from all three colleges throughout the day. Students from Burton and South Derbyshire College achieved exceptional success, securing victories in nine different categories. These included Public Services, Digital, Beauty, Performing Arts, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, Business and Childcare, showcasing the wide range of talent, creativity and dedication demonstrated by the college’s learners.

More than 200 learners from across the three colleges took part in the competition, creating an inspiring showcase of technical ability and creativity. The event highlighted a wide range of disciplines, from construction and engineering to creative industries, hospitality and health.

The day began with a welcome from the Deputy Principal at Chesterfield College before competitors headed to their designated areas to prepare. Participants were given two hours to complete their challenges before gathering later in the day for the final presentation and results announcement.

Throughout the competition, participants demonstrated impressive talent, dedication and teamwork, creating a collaborative and supportive atmosphere while showcasing the very best of further education.

Julie Richards OBE, Principal and CEO of the Chesterfield College Group, said: “To host the first ever Skillsfest competition is a massive honour. I’m delighted not just with how well the event has gone, but also with how brilliantly each competitor has represented their college. They are a real testament to the incredible further education sector.

“To see so many unbelievable skills from the next generation on display all at once was something to behold and is incredibly inspiring. It highlights the strength of the upcoming talent pool across every sector.”

Lee Mitchell, Director of Curriculum at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the students who took part in SkillsFest. They showcased outstanding technical ability alongside resilience and professionalism throughout the day. Watching them compete with peers from across the region, while encouraging and supporting one another was truly inspiring.

“We would like to thank Chesterfield College for hosting the first SkillsFest. It was a fantastic day that gave our students many memorable experiences and the opportunity to collaborate and further develop their skills.”

With the inaugural competition proving a success, the colleges are already looking ahead to future SkillsFest events that will continue to celebrate and support the next generation of skilled professionals.