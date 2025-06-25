BSDC students display creativity at end of year exhibition

Creative students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently unveiled an impressive and vibrant display of artwork during their highly anticipated annual end-of-year Creative Exhibition. Held at the Brewhouse Arts Centre in Burton upon Trent, the event officially opened on Monday 16th June and drew in crowds of visitors eager to explore the imaginative and diverse creations on display.

The exhibition was a dynamic celebration of the talent emerging from BSDC’s creative programmes, featuring an extensive collection of student work that spanned a variety of disciplines. Guests were treated to an array of compelling pieces from courses such as fine art, fashion, photography, film, graphics, and product design. From expressive paintings and thought-provoking installations to multimedia designs and wearable art, the exhibition showcased not only technical skills but also the personal and cultural narratives that inspired the students’ work.

One of the major highlights of the evening was a lively and energetic fashion show that brought the exhibition space to life. The show featured original collections designed and modelled by students, each piece reflecting unique themes and styles. The runway show provided an exciting opportunity for fashion students to demonstrate their ability to take a concept from sketch to garment, incorporating creativity, design innovation, and craftsmanship.

Among the standout contributors were Art and Design student Lila McAndrews, who was honoured with a Team Leader Award for her outstanding dedication and collaborative spirit. Reflecting on her recognition, Lila shared: “This project was a passion of mine, so I was extremely surprised to find out that I’d won an award. It made me realise other people liked my work as much as I did!”

Also receiving accolades was Ked Kukuks, whose bold and innovative piece earned him the coveted ‘Best in Show’ award. Judges praised Ked’s ability to push creative boundaries while maintaining a strong artistic vision.

The exhibition not only celebrated individual achievement but also emphasized the collective success of the BSDC creative community. It provided a platform for students to present their work to friends, family, industry professionals, and members of the local community.

Lance Scott-Jones, Creative Course Leader at BSDC, praised the efforts of everyone involved: “The end-of-year exhibition beautifully showcased our learners’ hard work, creativity, and passion. It was not only a celebration of their achievements but also a reflection of who they are becoming as people—thoughtful, imaginative individuals ready to embrace the next stage of their journey.”

The Creative Exhibition continues to be a cornerstone of the academic year at BSDC, highlighting the value of arts education and inspiring future generations of creatives.