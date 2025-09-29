BSDC welcomes HOGENT students from Belgium for international study tour

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently welcomed students from HOGENT University in Ghent, Belgium, for a reciprocal study tour that highlighted the importance of international collaboration in education. The exchange was made possible through funding from the Mercer Foundation, whose support ensured that learners could enjoy an experience that combined academic development with cultural enrichment.

The visit focused on the idea of placemaking, with particular attention on how organisations adapt and thrive within their local environments. Placemaking highlights the ways communities and spaces are shaped by businesses, culture, and local identity. Students were able to see how companies have diversified to reflect community needs, offering real-world examples of business strategies aligned with place and purpose.

During the study tour, participants visited a range of innovative businesses and initiatives. The National Brewery Heritage Trust showcased the importance of preserving local heritage, while Denby Pottery Village demonstrated how traditional industries can evolve into modern destinations for visitors. Derby Down to Earth offered insights into sustainability and community resilience, and Farm Fresh Revolution highlighted how local producers can connect directly with consumers. Each visit gave students valuable perspectives on how businesses adapt to remain relevant in changing times.

Chris Beech commented on the benefits of the programme: “We’re very grateful for the Mercer Foundation’s funding, which has made this valuable experience possible. Travel is a big element of education, particularly higher education, as it extends learning beyond the classroom. This study tour not only enriches learners academically but also personally. The opportunity to connect with international partners like HOGENT University of Applied Sciences and Erasmus Brussels University of Applied Sciences and Arts (EhB), allows our students to engage in meaningful exchanges that broaden their perspectives and demonstrate global awareness for success in future careers.”

One of the students involved was Anthony Tomlinson, currently studying Computer Science (Cyber Security Technologist) at BSDC. Anthony explained that the visit had given him a boost in confidence as he begins his foundation degree, having chosen to retrain after a varied career path and health challenges. “I chose to enrol at BSDC to study for a foundation degree in Cyber Security as the course aligns with where the world is heading, into areas like AI, quantum computing and cybertronics. This study tour has been a fantastic introduction to the college, allowing me to meet new people from different cultural backgrounds, and offered valuable insight into how businesses operate and adapt to remain relevant and successful.”

This reciprocal visit between BSDC and HOGENT University provided students with a transformative opportunity, combining academic learning, cultural exchange, and practical insight into the world of business. Experiences like this help prepare learners for the global workforce, encouraging curiosity, adaptability, and a broader understanding of the communities in which businesses operate.