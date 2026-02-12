BSDC’s digital strategy celebrated by Jisc!

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s (BSDC) approach to promoting digital learning has been celebrated by digital technology and data specialist, Jisc, after the College’s Learning Technologist was selected to be a Jisc Community Champion.

In her role as Learning Technologist at BSDC, Zoe Tierney leads the training and support of colleagues to make the most effective use of technology enhanced tools, driving the next stage of the College’s digital skills strategy.

She plays a pivotal role in developing innovative digital learning content, supporting digital transformation projects, and helping to position the College as a leading centre for digital skills through collaborative development and partnerships across the Further Education sector.

The Jisc community champions programme celebrates passionate individuals who make a difference beyond their own institution, bringing people together to solve problems and share experience for the good of all. Each champion will enjoy a special trip to Jisc’s flagship conference, Digifest, (10-11 March) where they will be able to network and celebrate with other community champions.

Out of 43 nominees, 15 community champions were chosen by a panel of former champions and Jisc representatives chaired by Carolina Barnes, community specialist and Natasha Veenendaal, head of community and engagement at Jisc.

Speaking about her award, Zoe Tierney commented: “Being a community champion means creating space for others to connect, share openly, and learn from one another. I’m motivated by the belief that education improves when we work together across roles and institutions, rather than in isolation. Collaboration allows us to reduce duplication, build confidence, and turn individual ideas into collective progress.”

She added: “What drives me most is seeing practitioners feel supported, empowered, and willing to experiment, knowing that a strong community helps everyone move forward, including the learners we serve.”

The announcement was made during the College’s Digital Week, which showcases the creativity and innovation of staff and learners through digital focused mini projects that extend beyond the usual curriculum and strengthen essential digital skills. Activities ranged from VR and immersive suite experiences to digital content creation, podcasting, 3D printing and AI related projects.

Fiona Hanson, Assistant Principal (Quality) at BSDC said: “We are incredibly proud to see our Learning Technologist recognised as a Jisc Digital Champion. This achievement reflects our commitment to strengthening digital confidence and capability across the College. It aligns perfectly with the College’s Digital Week, which showcases how imaginative and forward thinking our staff and learners are, offering space to experiment with new technologies and creative digital practices”.