Buck Rogers joins University of Gloucestershire as Professor of Cyber Security

University of Gloucestershire, a leading provider of advanced teaching and research in computing, cyber and digital, is delighted to announce the appointment of Cameron ‘Buck’ Rogers as Professor of Cyber Security.

Professor Rogers has had an accomplished career within cyber security for the past three decades, including as Chief Information Security Officer at the Bank of England, Global Head of Resilience Risk at HSBC, and various cyber and security leadership roles in the Ministry of Defence.

He is a cyber expert for the International Monetary Fund, supporting its cyber capacity building for developing nations, and a member of the Carnegie Cyber Policy Initiative to develop an international strategy for cyber security and the global financial system.

Domestically, Professor Rogers is an advisory member to the Eastern Resilience Cyber Resilience board, which supports and helps protect SMEs, supply chain businesses and third sector organisations in the East of England against cyber crime, and Mentor Chief Security Officer to a range of Fintech/Regtech organisations.

Professor Rogers was awarded a Fellowship from the Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers (CREST) in recognition of his contributions to the information security industry.

Professor Rogers, formerly a Visiting Professor at the University, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to blend my love of cyber security with academe and industry, and to help develop the next generation of cyber security professionals.

“University of Gloucestershire has a strong faculty for cyber security, so to form part of that team for such a great university is a privilege.”

Professor Kamal Bechkoum, Head of the School of Computing and Engineering at the University, said:

“Professor Rogers comes with an extremely impressive CV and an excellent reputation in the cybersecurity industry, so we’re absolutely thrilled he has joined us.

“His appointment underlines the University’s determination to attract serious players within the industry, to enhance the quality of our research activities and to provide our cybersecurity students with the best possible teaching and learning experience ahead of a successful career in the industry.

“We’re confident his vast knowledge and experience will have a significant impact as we continually look to strengthen the University’s reputation as a key player within the cyber security industry, both nationally and internationally.

“Professor Rogers’ appointment will also further strengthen our cyber security endeavours in developing our Institute of Cyber Security and Digital Innovation in Duren, Germany, one of the first post-Brexit partnerships in Europe.”

Protecting the Nation’s Critical Infrastructure’s Against Cyber Attacks is a key theme of this year’s University of Gloucestershire and C11 Cyber Security and Digital Innovation Centre ‘Cyber Tech Symposium’ on Thursday, 7 July 2022.

