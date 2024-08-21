Building work on the new £22.5m SoTSIoT is progressing at pace, following licence approval from DfE

The SoTSIoT Hub will offer industry-standard facilities and equipment for the benefit of its large number of Higher Education students, including Apprentices and will offer highly technical education programmes in engineering and manufacturing, modern methods of construction, health sciences and digital.

Led by Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the SoTSIoT brings together a number of colleges and employers in the region.

As a collaboration between 3 Further Education colleges and one university, the IoT will deliver a wide range of flexible post-16 technical education programmes including T Levels, Higher Technical Qualifications, Higher Apprenticeships, degrees, and professional qualifications.

The core educational delivery partners are Keele University, NSCG, Burton and South Derbyshire College and Axia Solutions, with further educational providers expected to join the partnership this September.

The employer partners include Dell, Indurent, MOOG, Siemens and Hitachi. Together, SoTSIoT stakeholders will jointly design, develop and widen education and training opportunities aligned to the latest skills needs of employers; the local, regional and national economy; and Government priorities for higher technical education.

The new Hub building in Stafford has three floors with conference facilities, a lecture theatre, its own bistro and a wide range of industry standard equipment.

The first floor will focus on engineering and manufacturing, the SoTSIoT will have several robots together with automation and controls equipment and a product design and innovation space with a state-of-the-art 5-Axis CNC Machining Centre, 3D printers, measurement and materials testing equipment.

The second floor will focus on modern methods of construction and health sciences with a wide range of practical teaching spaces from a mock hospital ward to building information modelling (BIM) suites and surveying equipment.

The third floor will host a variety of digital spaces to include a 7m diameter virtual reality cylinder that will revolutionise and modernise the traditional classroom experience to engage students. This will be a showcase facility and immersive experience for all students and visitors.

From Higher Apprenticeships to degree-level courses, the SoTSIoT is well-placed to develop skills and drive ambition for students preparing for their first step into skilled employment, already in work or those wishing to retrain.

Georgina Barnard, Director at Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT said “This is an exciting time for NSCG and all our partners involved in the IoT. As we look ahead to the future, the IoT will play an important role in helping people upskill and reskill in areas where employer demand is high, which will help businesses to grow and innovate. There is a huge demand for higher technical skills in these sectors, offering learners relevant, accessible courses is the first step to addressing the skills gap and equipping local people for a wide range of exciting and dynamic career pathways”