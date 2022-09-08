C-Learning and MapsPeople Partners To Bring Leading Wayfinding App to Education Campuses

Education technology specialists C-Learning have announced a new partnership with MapsPeople, bringing the leading campus navigation solution to educators.

Finding where you need to be on a large campus can be overwhelming – especially for new students or staff who are unfamiliar with the spaces. MapsPeople helps universities create a better and smarter campus experience through the provision of MapsIndoors; an indoor mapping platform empowering students, staff, and visitors to navigate the campus area with ease.

MapsIndoors is built with Google Maps technology so it is immediately familiar and easy to use, but crucially it continues to help as the user moves from outdoor to indoor navigation guiding the user to their exact room location. Users can search for points of interest and get directions from their current location to their destination, including in between buildings or even in off-campus areas. The platform can be integrated into existing university apps, kiosks, and websites, so everyone always has easy access to the information they need.

MapsPeople are leading specialists in indoor mapping and navigation technology that enables users to navigate large and complex buildings and campuses in more than 40 countries globally. The solution is already in use across many universities, including the National University of Ireland Galway, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Bocconi University, University of Gloucestershire, City University of London, the University of Manchester, and more.

The partnership with C-Learning will bring the benefits of the MapsIndoors to a wider audience of schools, colleges, and universities seeking to implement a solution that enables effortless navigation.

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith said, “I love this technology because I see its impact on reducing anxiety for students who may be new to a university, college, or large school. These organizations can seem big and complex to someone new. What MapsPeople has created with MapsIndoors, is the solution to this problem by making it easy to navigate to where you need to be. This reduces anxiety and makes life better. For me, that is exactly what technology should do. Everyone at C-Learning is thrilled to be partnering with the team at MapsPeople as we bring the benefits of this technology to a wider audience.”

Nicola McRae-Bøgeskov, Partner Marketing Manager at MapsPeople said, “We are very happy to be partnering with C-Learning. They have extensive experience working with universities and they are experts at helping educators implement technology to create a great learning environment. They have the network and knowledge to expand MapsIndoors and help more educational institutions create a better campus experience. I am very excited to see what the partnership will bring and we are very much looking forward to collaborating with the team at C-Learning.”

If you’d like to make your organization a little more user-friendly, email the team at C-Learning at [email protected] or visit our website: https://www.c-learning.net/what-we-do/software/product/mapsindoors/

About C-Learning: C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 30 countries globally.

About MapsPeople: MapsPeople is the world-leading provider of mapping and navigation. The company specializes in developing and implementing the dynamic mapping platform MapsIndoors, that allows people to effortlessly navigate large and complex buildings and optimizes the exploitation of buildings via integrations with clients’ IT-systems. MapsPeople has a presence in 40 different countries and works with industry leaders in a number of verticals.

