C-Learning Shares Opportunity for Educators to Visit Google Offices in London to Connect and Share With Digital Leaders at the Google for Education FE Symposium.

Leading education technology specialists C-Learning will be holding the first Google FE Symposium in the Google London Offices on 22nd November bringing together educators to share their stories of impact with the most powerful technologies from Google Workspace for Education and the world of Chrome.

Educators will hear from others sharing impactful practice with education technology that powers potential including insights that can be applied in any college or university at speed and at scale.

C-Learning Executive Chairman, Jamie Smith, said “It’s great to be welcoming educators to the inspirational Google offices in London for a day of connecting and sharing. We focus on technology that has an impact in helping people to achieve more and that’s what this event is about. Whether it’s having a little more time to focus on teaching, or having less anxiety about whether the technology will work when you need it to, this event shows the way and provides a supportive network of people who can help..”

Booking is required at the event which takes place from 10am until 4pm, with lunch. To connect & learn how Google Workspace for Education technology is helping millions of Educators collaborate easily, streamline instruction, & keep the learning environment safe, register here: https://forms.gle/wke8P3RLVw81qfLp6

C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 30 countries globally.

For more information on how to transform your School, College or University and to lead the way in EdTech email the team at C-Learning at [email protected]

