Cadbury Sixth Form College – part of The Sandwell Colleges – is recognised at the National Association for Managers of Student Services Awards

Cadbury Sixth Form College, part of The Sandwell Colleges, has been recognised on a national stage, securing Runner-Up in the Inspirational Project of the Year category at the prestigious National Association of Managers for Student Services (NAMSS) Awards 2025.

The recognition celebrates SafeHaven, a transformative project delivered in partnership with West Midlands Police, which provides a vital safe space for young people in the community. Designed to support local primary and secondary school students, SafeHaven offers a welcoming environment where young people can access guidance, support, and positive role models outside of school hours. The initiative has already made a meaningful impact, with increasing engagement from students across Birmingham and surrounding areas.

Reflecting on the impact of the initiative, Emma Brannen, Senior Vice Principal, said:

“SafeHaven is a fantastic example of how collaboration can create real change. We know that young people face a variety of pressures, both inside and outside of school, and having a safe and welcoming space where they feel heard, supported, and empowered makes a significant difference. This project is not just about safeguarding – it’s about creating a community where young people can grow in confidence, build positive relationships, and develop the skills they need for a brighter future. We’re proud to work alongside West Midlands Police to provide this invaluable support network for the young people in our region.”

PC Matt Shakespeare of West Midlands Police also praised the initiative, highlighting its role in strengthening community ties:

“SafeHaven is a wonderful initiative that gives young people positive outlets for self-expression and growth. Our collaboration with Cadbury Sixth Form College on this project reinforces our commitment to supporting Birmingham’s youth and fostering a safer, more connected community.”

The award ceremony, which celebrated outstanding student support initiatives across the UK, recognised the project’s commitment to safeguarding and community engagement, reinforcing the College’s role as a trusted pillar of support for young people in the region.

In attendance at the event were Campus Principal Lydia Maher, Project Lead and Director of Student Services Amie Banford, and Madison Shanahan, Senior Student Support and Community Liaison Officer, who have all played a pivotal role in the development and success of SafeHaven. Their dedication and leadership have ensured the initiative continues to expand and reach more students in need of guidance.

This recognition highlights Cadbury Sixth Form College’s dedication to fostering safe and inclusive spaces, empowering young people with the resources and support they need to thrive.