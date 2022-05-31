Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Cambridge Regional College student secures Arkwright Engineering Scholarship

Cambridge Regional College May 31, 2022
SkillsWorld LIVE is back

Emily Williams completed her GCSE years with aspirations of becoming an Engineer and in Year 10, she applied for an Arkwright Scholarship to support her Post-16 Engineering studies.

In 2021, Emily was awarded an Arkwright Engineering Scholarship and was partnered with St Ives based Engineering firm, Webtec. Emily subsequently enrolled with CRC on the L3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Engineering and is continuing her pursuit of becoming an Engineer under the expert guidance of her tutors and the specialists at Webtec.

Emily Williams, Arkwright Scholar

Emily said, “I am enjoying learning about Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in a practical environment, and I am currently leaning more towards the mechanical engineering as a specialism. I would like to progress to university to further my knowledge in Engineering.”

This scholarship scheme acts as a beacon to the most talented STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) students in the UK education system, and helps to ensure that high-potential young people stay engaged in the engineering careers pipeline after their secondary education.

Martin Cuthbert, Webtec’s Managing Director. commented, “Recognising talent in students, and rewarding hardwork and commitment, is important and we are delighted to have the opportunity to award two scholarships to young female students who deserve this accolade. Webtec is passionate to support and encourage young talent into engineering and the Arkwright Scholarship offers a great opportunity to help students achieve their full potential.” 

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship, part of the educational charity ‘The Smallpeice Trust’ is a national scheme. Now in its 30th year, it aims to widen access and provide young people from all backgrounds the chance to experience the exciting world of engineering. Webtec has been proud supporters since 1991 and the Roy Cuthbert Scholarship, which is part of the scheme, was named after Webtec’s founder, a passionate engineer and entrepreneur who passed away in 2013.

Explore Engineering courses at Cambridge Regional College. Find out more about Arkwright Engineering Scholarships.

Published in: Education
Cambridge Regional College

