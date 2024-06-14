Adam Selected to compete in Ireland’s Next Top Chef

Adam Proctor, a SERC student (@S_ERC), has been selected to complete for the title of Ireland’s Next top Chef.

Adam (24, from Dromore), a Higher Level Apprentice in Culinary Arts at SERC’s Lisburn Campus, and Head Chef at Hendrix, Belfast, will pit his skills against six other chefs in a bid to secure a place in the semifinals of the all island competition.

Adam will face a culinary challenge on Monday 17 June at Waterman House Cookery School in Belfast, in which he will have 60 minutes to prepare and plate a meal of his choice for the judging panel using ingredients which will be provided on the day.

SERC Chef Lecturer, Ian Thompson said, “Adam has developed his culinary skills through a combination of qualifications and valuable experience gained in prestigious restaurants. At SERC he achieved his NVQ Level 2 and Level 3 Professional Cookery, then NVQ Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery, and he is now working towards a Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Culinary Arts.

He added, ”It has been a joy to watch Adam’s culinary journey progress and develop over the years. He is a dedicated professional, a true ambassador for the industry and for SERC. I wish him every success in the forthcoming competition, and have no doubt he will do himself and his Hendrix Restaurant proud.”

No stranger to competition, Adam represented SERC in the Country Range Student Chef Challenge Competition in Glasgow in 2019, and in London in March 2020.