NSCG’S Stafford College Celebrates Learners’ Success at Annual Awards Ceremony

On Tuesday 11 June, staff, students and employers gathered at Stafford County Showground for the Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group’s (NSCG) annual Celebration Awards.

Almost 40 awards were presented for outstanding achievements in a number of areas, including academic and creative studies, vocational studies, skills and technology subjects, apprenticeships and for employer recognition.

The event was attended by the award winners and their families, lecturers, governors, partner employers and special guest Steve Tellwright, People and Quality Director at Capula.

The Celebration Awards are a key event in the NSCG calendar and provides staff and students with the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the successes of the past academic year.

The evening began with an incredible performance by Music Performance student, Melissa Corns, who sang a cover of Abba’s ‘Thank You for the Music’. This was followed by an introduction to the evening’s proceedings by Principal and Chief Executive, Craig Hodgson who welcomed guests to the event.

During the event, the award winners’ outstanding achievements were highlighted, detailing why they had been nominated for their category.

Within the Academic and Creative category, A Level Art and Design, Film Studies and Media Studies student Emma Barber was awarded the Arts Award. Emma is predicted three A grades, plus an additional A in French which she is studying independently. Her outstanding grades and natural talent have secured her a place at the University of Southampton to study Fine Art in September.

Chris Everitt, who joined Stafford College from Norton Canes High School, was awarded the STEM Award for his achievements throughout his BTEC Extended Diploma in Applied Science. Chris is predicted three D*s in his studies and is planning to study Paramedic Science at Staffordshire University.

Caitlin Davis, who studied Level 3 T Level in Supporting Healthcare received the Health and Social Care Award for the professionalism and compassion she demonstrated on her industry placement at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. Caitlin will be continuing her dream of becoming a Paediatric Nurse by studying Nursing (Child Branch) at Swansea University.

Within the Skills and Technology Awards category, Lauren Rigby, who studied BTEC Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, was awarded the Engineering Award and was complimented not only on her practical and academic understanding of the subject, but also for her dedication as Class Representative, where she was an advocate for the needs of her peers. Lauren has secured a place at the University of South Wales to study Aviation Engineering.

The prestigious Principal’s Award is awarded to two students, one studying an academic pathway and one studying a vocational pathway.

The Principal’s Award (academic) winner was Katherine Lee, who studied A-Levels in Chemistry, Maths and Physics and has been offered a place at the University of Oxford to study Materials Science. During her time at NSCG, Katherine has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities including University of Cambridge’s Chemistry Race competition and University of Oxford’s UNIQ Materials Science study day. On top of this, Katherine is working towards her Grade 4 Piano exam.

The vocational Principal’s Award went to Abigail Fryatt, who studied Level 3 BTEC National Diploma in Photography & Digital Imaging. Abi is expected to achieve three Distinction grades in her studies and will be attending Falmouth University to study Marine and Natural History Photography in September.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive at NSCG Stafford College, said:

“The Celebration Awards have become an iconic evening for everyone at NSCG, each year I’m blown away by the stories of achievement and it brings me such pride to be able to celebrate the incredible successes of our students, apprentices and employers.

“I would like to thank Staffordshire University for being our headline sponsor, our guests and the team at the beautiful Stafford Country Showground for their support throughout the evening.



“I’d like to extend my thanks to all our other sponsors and award presenters for their time and generosity.



“Finally, I would also like to acknowledge NSCG’s talented and dedicated staff who work so hard to create a safe, supportive and nurturing environment for our learners, ensuring they leave us ready to progress and confident in their next steps.”