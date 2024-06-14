Latest News

From education to employment

Students make their voices heard through art and music

Allison Lowe June 14, 2024
The work of our wonderfully talented art and design, photography and music students – and the fantastic creations of local secondary school pupils – will be wowing the crowds this month with a series of exhibitions and performances across Swansea.

“We are so proud of all our A Level and vocational learners who have worked so hard this year and who have produced some truly incredible, is some cases prize-winning, work,” says Assistant Learning Area Manager, Elinor Franklin.

“The theme of the schools exhibition, the Level 3 and the Foundation Diploma show is ‘Our Voices’ which is appropriate as these shows truly are a celebration of creativity from the young people of Swansea, where they can express their opinions on a whole range of issues using creative expression as a vehicle.”

Dates and venues are:

10-14 June
Swansea Arena
L3 Art and Photography / A Level Art, Graphics, Photography and Textiles

10-21 June
Llwyn y Bryn
Foundation Diploma Art / Level 1 and 2 Art/Photography

17-21 June
Swansea Arena
Schools Art Network Exhibition featuring the work of pupils from: Pentrehafod; Cefn Hengoed; Bishopston; Bishop Gore; Gowerton; Dylan Thomas; Cwmtawe; Morriston; Bryn Tawe; Ffynone House; Ysgol Bae Baglan; Maes Derw; and Morriston.

24-28 June
Llwyn y Bryn
Adult and part time learners exhibition

3 July
The Bunkhouse
Level 3 Music and Music Performance

Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics:
Allison Lowe

