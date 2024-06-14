Students make their voices heard through art and music

The work of our wonderfully talented art and design, photography and music students – and the fantastic creations of local secondary school pupils – will be wowing the crowds this month with a series of exhibitions and performances across Swansea.

“We are so proud of all our A Level and vocational learners who have worked so hard this year and who have produced some truly incredible, is some cases prize-winning, work,” says Assistant Learning Area Manager, Elinor Franklin.

“The theme of the schools exhibition, the Level 3 and the Foundation Diploma show is ‘Our Voices’ which is appropriate as these shows truly are a celebration of creativity from the young people of Swansea, where they can express their opinions on a whole range of issues using creative expression as a vehicle.”

Dates and venues are:

10-14 June

Swansea Arena

L3 Art and Photography / A Level Art, Graphics, Photography and Textiles 10-21 June

Llwyn y Bryn

Foundation Diploma Art / Level 1 and 2 Art/Photography

17-21 June

Swansea Arena

Schools Art Network Exhibition featuring the work of pupils from: Pentrehafod; Cefn Hengoed; Bishopston; Bishop Gore; Gowerton; Dylan Thomas; Cwmtawe; Morriston; Bryn Tawe; Ffynone House; Ysgol Bae Baglan; Maes Derw; and Morriston.