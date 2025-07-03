Cambridge Regional College Welcomes Linn-Benton Community College as Part of US-UK Green Technology Exchange Programme

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) is proud to be part of the pioneering US-UK Community College and Technical Education Exchange Programme, which aims to strengthen international collaboration in vocational education with a focus on green technology and sustainability coordinated by the Association of Colleges (AoC) and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).

As part of this initiative, CRC recently hosted a delegation from Linn-Benton Community College (LBCC) in Oregon, USA; Mike Le Blanc, Department Chair of Automotive, Katie Winder, Dean of Instruction and Lisa Avery, President. This initial visit served as a planning and fact-finding mission, laying the groundwork for a future student exchange that will see learners from both countries exploring innovations in green automotive technology and sustainable engineering.

The LBCC team visited CRC’s Motor Vehicle department, where they met with students and staff, and toured local industry partners’ sites including GMG, where they explored the Kia and BYD electric vehicle sites in Royston. These visits highlighted the college’s strong ties with the automotive industry and its commitment to preparing students for the future of electric vehicle technology.

“This programme is a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and develop global partnerships that support the transition to a greener economy,” said John Guiney, Curriculum. “We’re excited to be working with Linn-Benton Community College and look forward to the opportunities this will bring for our students and staff.”

Paul Lacey, Head of Motor Vehicle and Technical Construction, added:

“The visit was a great success. It gave us the chance to showcase our facilities and discuss how we’re embedding green technologies into our curriculum. We’re looking forward to sending our students to Oregon next year to continue this important exchange.”

The LBCC delegation continued their UK visit in London, where they met with the Association of Colleges (AoC) to further explore international collaboration in technical education.

Lisa Avery, President of Linn-Benton Community College commented:

“The LBCC team has been inspired by the innovation, expertise and enthusiasm we’ve seen at Cambridge Regional College. This visit has given us valuable insights into how UK colleges are preparing students for careers in sustainable industries. The warm welcome from the CRC team was much appreciated, and we’ve been pleased to forge new partnerships here. I’m looking forward to welcoming CRC students to Oregon and to sending our students to visit the UK.”

The exchange is part of a broader initiative led by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) and the AoC, aimed at fostering global cooperation in technical education.

CRC offers a wide range of motor vehicle courses, including Institute of The Motor Industry accredited Electric/Hybrid Vehicle courses at a range of levels.