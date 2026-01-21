Cardiff and Vale College Group Chief Executive Mike James awarded MBE

Mike James, Chief Executive of Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) Group has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2026 for Services to Education and Future Skills.

Recognised as one of the most visionary and influential education leaders in the UK, Mike’s vision to transform education and training across the Capital Region of Wales, has seen Cardiff and Vale College become the third largest and one of the fastest growing colleges in the UK. Mike’s ambition for ensuring sector-leading education has seen a £200m investment in the development of inspirational campuses across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan; innovative collaboration with government, education and business; and a model that places future skills excellence at the heart, with CAVC the largest provider of apprenticeships and skills training in Wales.

After a successful career in the engineering sector, Mike moved into Further Education as a senior postholder in a number of Further Education colleges across the UK, before joining CAVC as its first Chief Executive in 2011. During this time, he has also held influential board positions, ranging from governance on high schools across the region to WorldSkills Ambassador for Wales.

Mike’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping how Further Education has developed both on a regional and national level over the past decade. A strong advocate for the role of colleges in driving economic growth and social mobility, he has consistently championed employer-led skills, innovation, and inclusivity. Under his leadership, CAVC has supported tens of thousands of learners to progress into employment, further learning, higher education, and sustainable careers, helping to address skills shortages and raise aspirations across communities. The award recognises not only Mike’s personal contribution, but also the growing importance of Further Education in building a resilient, future-ready workforce.

Geraint Evans MBE, Chair of Corporation for Cardiff and Vale College Group said,

“Mike is an entrepreneur, who has grown Cardiff and Vale College Group from £46m to £131m turnover in the last 10 years, creating the educational powerhouse it is today, collaborating across sectors and impacting on the community, business and economy of the region.”

Sharon James-Evans, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College states,

“As well as a respected leader and astute businessman, Mike is a passionate champion and vocal campaigner of education and skills as a powerful agent for change – tackling poverty and supporting equality, creating prosperous communities and a thriving economy. We are delighted to see this recognised.”