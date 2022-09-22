Cardiff and Vale College’s pioneering use of technology enhanced learning retains its Microsoft Showcase College status

Cardiff and Vale College’s pioneering use of technology to create immersive and inclusive learning experiences has meant it has retained its Microsoft Showcase College status for the fourth year running.

CAVC was crowned as the first Microsoft Showcase College in Wales in 2018. The status signifies that the College is an innovator in the Welsh Further Education sector and that it has a strong digital strategy.

This strategy proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when CAVC was able to carry on teaching under lockdown restrictions, moving to a blend of remote learning and face-to-face teaching.

Microsoft Showcase College status also reflects the expertise of staff across the College and their enhanced digital skills on the latest teaching and learning technologies to support students. Using the latest tools, information and technologies helps prepare learners for the world of work, meaning they can add instant value to any employer.

All students at CAVC, whether full-time or part-time, receive their own personal Microsoft account and approved copy of Microsoft Office for all of their devices to support learning on campus and online at home.

CAVC has also received wider recognition as a leader in the UK for using technology for teaching and supporting learners, winning Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment in the prestigious Tes Awards in 2020.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “We are absolutely delighted that Microsoft has continued to recognise our commitment to technology enhanced learning. Our work with Microsoft supports our digital skills strategy and we are committed to continuously providing staff and students with the opportunities and technology to grow their own digital skills.



“This not only makes the experience of working and learning with us engaging, but ensures we use the most up to date technology to teach and support our learners. Microsoft365 and packages like Teams and Outlook are the most used platforms in businesses across the world and all of our learners leave the College as confident users of Microsoft technology, no matter what course they have been on – and that will add instant value to any employer.”

