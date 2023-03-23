Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Cardiff Met Sport and Sport Endorse Join Forces to Revolutionise Cardiff Met Student-Athlete Sponsorships

Cardiff Metropolitan University March 23, 2023
Cardiff Met Sport and Sport Endorse Join Forces to Revolutionise Cardiff Met Student-Athlete Sponsorships

Cardiff Met Sport is excited to launch a flagship collaboration with Sport Endorse, the industry leading athlete-hosted marketing platform. With access to over 4,000 sporting icons from a diverse range of disciplines, Sport Endorse expertly connects athletes with brands for sponsorship and collaboration opportunities. 

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Cardiff Met Sport’s mission to empower and support its student athletes. Building on recent development to Cardiff Metropolitan University’s athlete support system, which now includes specialised professionals in Strength and Conditioning, Physiotherapy, and Athlete Welfare, their alliance with Sport Endorse demonstrates Cardiff Met’s unwavering commitment to equipping athletes with the tools they need to succeed. 

Daniel Gomm, Assistant Director of Sport, Business Development at Cardiff Met Sport said;

“On social media platforms, we have seen student-athletes engaging significantly better than standard influencers. 

“Our partnership with Sport Endorse will enable us to support Cardiff Met Sport’s Dual-Career and Performance Programme athletes to act as brand ambassadors, gain financial income to support their studies, and receive opportunities for real life experiences such as guest speaking and public appearances. Sport Endorse work with many international former and current athletes, and we are excited to offer the same opportunities to our Dual-Career and Performance Programme student-athletes.” 

Declan Bourke, Co-Founder of Sport Endorse added:

“We are delighted to partner with Cardiff Met Sport to support the excellent athletes enrolled in Cardiff Metropolitan University. We look forward to working with the Cardiff Met Sport team to help the athletes build strong personal brands, develop their skills, and to capitalise on a wide range of opportunities via the Sport Endorse platform.” 

It doesn’t matter whether readers are a Cardiff Met Dual-Career or Performance Programme athlete or brand that wants to hear more how the partnership between Cardiff Met Sport and Sport Endorse can support anyone, contact Katie Payne, Cardiff Met Sport Athlete Lifestyle and Education Manager. 

To find out more about Sport Endorse, visit: https://www.sportendorse.com

To find out more about Cardiff Met Sport, visit: https://www.cardiffmet.ac.uk/about/sport

Published in: Education
Cardiff Metropolitan University

