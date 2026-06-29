Care home residents enjoy animal encounter at Oaklands College

Residents from Woodlands View Care Home in Stevenage and River Care Home in Watford were treated to an unforgettable day out as Oaklands College welcomed them to its St Albans Campus in St Albans for a hands-on animal experience filled with learning, connection and joy.

The visit formed part of the College’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and inclusive learning, bringing together generations in a meaningful and memorable way. The experience was designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about, interact with and enjoy a wide variety of animals, all of which are cared for by Oaklands’ dedicated Animal Management students as part of their studies and practical training.

Residents had the chance to meet an impressive collection of species, making the day especially exciting and interactive. The animals included snakes, turtles, pigs, sheep, lambs, goats, owls, meerkats, rabbits, birds and even spiders. For many residents, the variety of animals on display created a real sense of wonder and curiosity, with each enclosure offering something new to discover.

During the visit, residents were able to see the animals up close, sparking conversations, memories and plenty of smiles. Many shared stories of pets they had owned, farms they had visited or animals they had encountered earlier in life. These moments of reminiscence helped create warm, lively discussions between residents, staff and students, adding a deeper emotional value to the experience.

It’s well documented that interaction with animals can have some fantastic beneficial effects. Numerous studies have shown that spending time with animals can significantly reduce stress levels, lower blood pressure and increase feelings of calm and connection. Animal-assisted activities are also widely recognised for boosting social interaction, improving mood and helping to reduce loneliness – benefits that can be especially meaningful as we get older. The residents’ positive reactions during the visit reflected this, with many expressing how enjoyable it was to spend time with the animals and with the College’s students.

The event also provided a valuable learning opportunity for Oaklands College students, who helped with the tours, guiding residents around the enclosures, sharing their knowledge and joining in conversations with the residents. Their enthusiasm and care played a key role in ensuring everyone felt welcome and engaged throughout the day.

Roxanne Lowe, from Oaklands College said: “We were delighted to welcome residents from Woodlands View and River Care Home to our St Albans Campus. Experiences like this highlight the power of community connection and the joy that animal encounters can bring. We are incredibly proud of our students, who helped make the day so special through their knowledge, kindness and support.”

The College hopes to continue offering similar experiences in the future, strengthening its ties with local care homes and providing enriching opportunities for residents and students alike, while continuing to create memorable shared experiences that benefit the wider community.