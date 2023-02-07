Career roadshow events inspiring Northern Ireland schoolchildren to consider careers in hospitality

Leading hospitality charity Springboard has partnered with Tourism Northern Ireland to launch a series of exciting roadshow events showcasing the variety of career opportunities within the hospitality, leisure, and tourism sectors.

The events, exclusively being offered to students in Years 10-14 across Northern Ireland, have been fully funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and delivered by UK hospitality charity Springboard. Since their announcement the events have been in high demand, with over 1642 students from 32 schools signing up to participate.

During the events, which will travel Northern Ireland, students will engage in a series of hands-on activities designed to give them a flavour of what a career in hospitality could look like, including mocktail making, cookery demos, and customer service training.

The first event, which took place at Ballygally Castle Hotel on 25 January, was a great success, with over 70 attendees, including teachers, careers advisors, and students.

Post-event feedback showed that 93% of the students that attended said the roadshow had made them more aware of the career opportunities in the Hospitality, Leisure, and Tourism industries, with 100% of teachers stating the roadshows had been successful in educating students about the industry and highlighting the industry’s career opportunities and pathways.

The next event, at the Crown Plaza Belfast on 28 February, promises to follow in its successful footsteps – with nearly 100 attendees confirmed to attend.

Michelle Davis, Springboard Ambassador, added:

“These roadshows offer an invaluable opportunity to get students excited about a career in hospitality. The students experience hospitality life first-hand in a fun and immersive way, and experienced professionals come together to share their tourism journey in a way that sparks enthusiasm in our young people.”

Carolyn Boyd, Tourism Northern Ireland’s Industry Development Manager, said:

“Our vibrant industry can often be clouded by career stereotypes of limited roles and a poor work-life balance. However, there is a wide range of roles and opportunities for quick progression available. It’s our responsibility to promote the sector to the next generation of hospitality leaders – and through the career roadshow, we can do this.”

Caitriona Lennox, Head of Northern Ireland at the Springboard Charity, said:

“Our exciting partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland will hugely benefit the students who participate in the roadshow events, helping them to start making important decisions about their futures and opening their eyes to the broad range of careers available within hospitality, leisure, and tourism.

“They will also play a key role in supporting employers in the sector in attracting the star workers of the future. I am so excited about all the events at Crown Plaza Belfast, Silverbirch Hotel Omagh, Everglades Hotel L’Derry, and Lough Erne Resort. It’s fantastic having such industry support, helping to create that all-important pipeline”.

Hospitality charity Springboard help disadvantaged and unemployed people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life to fall in love with hospitality, leisure, and tourism, and gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to flourish in a lifelong career within these industries.

The charity has recently celebrated completing its Springboard to 2022 mission, supporting more than 10,000 people, including Ukrainian refugees, care leavers, and those with mental and physical health conditions, into jobs within the hospitality sector.

For more information on the Embrace Hospitality, Leisure, and Tourism roadshow events, please visit: https://careerscope.uk.net/nischoolsupport/

