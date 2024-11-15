Careers Wales Empowers Teachers to Deliver Careers Education in the New Curriculum for Wales

Mark Owen, Head of Services to Stakeholders at Careers Wales, explains how a new suite of professional learning courses will help empower teachers to integrate careers education into their classrooms, preparing learners for future careers.

“Careers Wales is proud to introduce a new suite of professional learning courses designed to support teachers and schools in delivering Careers and Work-Related Experiences (CWRE) across the Curriculum for Wales. This professional learning programme is aimed at making it easier for teachers to integrate meaningful careers education into their classrooms, ensuring learners are prepared for the world of work.

“Our carefully curated professional learning calendar offers a diverse range of courses, each tailored to help teachers address CWRE effectively and confidently. From policy-focused sessions to hands-on audit training, entrepreneurship workshops, and subject-specific guidance, these courses cover the full spectrum of knowledge teachers need to bring CWRE to life in the classroom. Delivered by Careers Wales’ experienced CWRE curriculum coordinators, the courses provide actionable insights and practical tools that empower teachers to embed careers learning into their teaching.

Why CWRE matters in the curriculum for Wales

“At the heart of the new Curriculum for Wales is the requirement to integrate CWRE as a cross-cutting theme across all Areas of Learning. For learners, this ensures that career awareness and skill-building are not confined to isolated lessons but woven into every aspect of their education journey. The Curriculum for Wales recognises that understanding the world of work, exploring career pathways, and building employability skills are essential for the holistic development of young people.

“CWRE goes beyond simply introducing learners to potential jobs. It aims to instil skills such as problem-solving, adaptability, and critical thinking—traits that are increasingly essential in today’s rapidly evolving workplace. Through our new professional learning programme, Careers Wales is committed to supporting schools in embedding CWRE at every level of the curriculum, helping teachers to translate these concepts into meaningful authentic experiences for their learners.

Comprehensive support for schools and teachers

“Our new suite of professional learning courses are designed to be adaptable, recognising that each school and teacher may have unique needs and starting points. Key offerings include:

CWRE policy development

This session will support teachers to create a new CWRE policy or to refresh an existing one. It will also include practical advice on how to incorporate planning, reviewing and monitoring into CWRE provision.

Enterprise and entrepreneurship

This workshop will address the importance of enterprise and entrepreneurship in the Curriculum for Wales. It will include approaches to integrating enterprise and entrepreneurship across the curriculum with a focus on tools and resources to support with mapping progression.

CWRE audit training

This session will give practical advice on how to audit current CWRE provision, identify gaps and create an action plan to address any areas for improvement.

Embedding CWRE in specific subjects

A facilitated discussion with other subject teachers to share ideas and good practice of embedding CWRE within the Area of Learning.

“Each course is delivered by qualified, experienced CWRE curriculum coordinators from Careers Wales, ensuring that teachers receive high-quality support rooted in both practical knowledge and a deep understanding of the curriculum’s requirements.

Helping teachers empower learners for the future

“Since the launch of the new Curriculum for Wales in September 2022, careers education has transitioned from a ‘nice to have’ to an essential element of learning. With CWRE now embedded as a mandatory theme, teachers have a unique opportunity to inspire learners with knowledge that extends beyond academics, preparing them for real-life career decisions and the working world. For teachers, the challenge lies in balancing the demands of the curriculum with delivering engaging, effective career learning.

“Careers Wales is here to help make that challenge manageable. By offering expert training, practical planning tools, and ongoing support, our goal is to empower teachers to confidently introduce career concepts in their lessons, no matter the subject. Whether a teacher is looking to understand CWRE more generally, apply it in a specific learning area, or plan career-focused lessons, our new suite of professional learning courses provides the foundation for success.

Building a future-ready generation

“Careers Wales believes that by supporting teachers in delivering CWRE effectively, we are building a stronger, more resilient future generation. Through our new professional learning programme, Careers Wales is committed to helping teachers in Wales lay the groundwork for a future-ready workforce. The curriculum change may be relatively recent, but the benefits of career education, embedded across all subjects and levels, will resonate for years to come. We look forward to partnering with schools and teachers as we continue this journey to enrich every learners education with meaningful, career-focused learning.”