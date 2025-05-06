Catering students at The Sheffield College win prize trip to gastronomic capital of the world

Catering students at The Sheffield College have won a culinary trip to the gastronomic capital of the world.

The team are heading off to Lyon in France later this year after winning second place in the prestigious Zest Quest Asia 2025 competition.

Students Ava Bower-Scott, 17, Seth Shipston, 17, and Sophia Fleming, 18, will complete an educational two day culinary trip to Lyon taking in the culture of the city.

Lyon attracts top talent and has around 4,300 restaurants – 21 of which have Michelin stars. The prize trip, planned for September 2025, is sponsored by Grande Cuisine.

Andy Gabbitas, Catering Lecturer, The Sheffield College, said:

“I am really proud of our students. They have done incredibly well given that the standard at this year’s competition was exceptionally high.”

He added: “Taking part in high level industry competitions are a fantastic way for our students to develop technical, teamwork and organisational skills as well as self-confidence and career connections.”

Ava Bower-Scott said:

“Taking part in the competition was one of the most stressful, educational and rewarding things I have ever done. I loved working alongside my amazing team and chef Gabbitas, exploring Indian cuisine and culture.

“Being the runners up in such an incredible competition was a complete shock and we’re all over the moon to have won such a unique opportunity to go to Lyon that we would have never experienced without the competition.

“We have learned so much about menu planning, costing a menu and working as a team. It has really prepared us for any future competitions we may take part in.

“The course is an amazing opportunity. I have been able to work with some amazing people and developed so many new skills that are essential for my dream of progressing and learning as much as I can in the culinary industry.”

Sophia Fleming commented:

“It was an amazing experience and I gained so much knowledge. Coming second was such a big achievement for us as it was our first time competing together.

“We learnt how to work well as a team. I really enjoy working with different people and developing different skills each term. In future, I aspire to be a hotel pastry chef.”

Seth Shipston added:

“It was exciting, fun, hard work and a challenge taking part. I feel amazing, am glad the hard work has paid off and really excited to go on a trip to Lyon. My career ambition is to experience other cultures and cuisines and to own a restaurant.”

Zest Quest Asia is a competition for college teams which tests competitors’ technical expertise, creativity, knowledge, understanding and appreciation of Asian cuisine.

The students’ four course menu was based on the ‘taste of India’ theme and comprised:

Lee Kum Kee Oyster sauce marinated prawn pani puri with a mint, coriander, lime and chilli water.

Mushroom masala with crispy lotus root and a Lee Kum Kee mushroom flavoured boondi.

Tandoori spiced spatchcock poussin with makhani sauce served with khameeri roti and dal makhana.

Kesari phirni served with masala chai ice cream and a Tilda jasmine rice and pistachio tuille.

In addition to winning a culinary trip, the college team also won the Best Presented Menu category sponsored by the Tokyo College of Sushi and Washoku in London.

Tom Kerridge, Michelin-star chef and restaurateur, and guest speaker at the awards ceremony, lauded the finalists for choosing

“one of the most amazing, incredible and inspiring industries that you could ever be in, full of outstanding people with big hearts.

“It’s awards like Zest Quest Asia that really do help to make you as students view British food and global cuisine as they all come together. The teams that did very well did that extra bit of research, that extra deep dive into understanding Asian cuisines and why they work and have so much depth in them.

“We now look at food on a global scale and Asian cookery is now recognised as some of the greatest and finest cooking in the world. I hope you as students have learned a huge amount and take this with you as you continue your food journey and career pathways.”

Zest Quest Asia was founded in 2013 by London-based restaurateurs Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala with the support of the Master Chefs of Great Britain. The winners were announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton Hotel in London on Friday 4th April.

Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL added:

“Pervin and I are thrilled that this year, Zest Quest Asia attracted a record number of talented and ambitious challengers. The excitement and motivation to do well, in both the cook-offs and knowledge presentations, was plain to see and as organisers and judges, we were extremely proud to see that our new champions, Loughborough College, proved themselves truly worthy winners.”