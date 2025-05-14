Celebration honors english language learners

Article credited to Scottish Borders Council.

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) adult learners have been congratulated at a Celebration of Learning event organised by Scottish Borders Council and @BordersCollege.

The event took place on 22 April when the achievements of 38 ESOL learners from a range of different nationalities were acknowledged. It was also an opportunity for the learners to meet and share their stories so that others may be inspired to raise their aspirations and improve their life chances through learning.

Some of the learners have been in the Borders a long time, while many more have been welcomed over the past three years, particularly from Ukraine. Many have shown great tenacity and resilience as they learn English and settle into life here with the celebration providing visible recognition of how ESOL learners, sometimes coming from challenging circumstances, have flourished and contributed to life in the Scottish Borders.

Svitlana Norel, ESOL Adult Learner, said:

“When I arrived from Ukraine three years ago, I didn’t understand English much – just some words, and every step was so hard. Asking about bus or trains and shopping was very difficult. The ESOL beginner’s English class as well as the lessons and other private classes really helped. I then did the Borders College course online and have reached National 5 level. I’m an artist and am now running my own art classes, some in Galashiels and some online.”

Yuliia Bielska, ESOL Adult Learner, said:

“I moved to Scotland two years ago and started learning English for the first time when staying at the Hydro Hotel in Peebles. Now I feel comfortable and confident with managing my life and job in Scotland. Learning English through ESOL really helped with this.”

Yuriy Shostak, ESOL Adult Learner, said:

“I came to Scotland one and a half years ago with only a few words of English. I needed to learn English to understand Scottish people and the way of life here. I studied at Borders College and took classes at the Peebles Community Centre and am now at ESOL Level 3. I have worked hard and am very happy with the help I have had. I like to make things by hand and had a business in Ukraine for making metal artistic products. I now work for a company in Edinburgh that makes sculptures with bronze and furniture.”

Councillor Julie Pirone, SBC’s Executive Member for Education, Youth Development, and Lifelong Learning, said:

“Many congratulations to the learners whose achievements have been given this well-deserved recognition. This was a very special occasion and everyone who took part should be extremely proud of the hard work and determination they have shown in reaching their goals. I wish them all the very best as they continue their learner journey and with everything else they go on to achieve in their lives.”

A Borders College spokesperson said:

“Congratulations to all the students on achieving ESOL awards! The hard work, dedication, and perseverance demonstrated by these students has truly paid off. This accomplishment is a testament to their commitment to learning and growth and the strength of the continued partnership between Borders College and Scottish Borders Council. We are delighted to be celebrating success with you all.”