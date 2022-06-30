CGI partners with top UK academia to launch Sustainability Exploration Environmental Data Science (SEEDS) programme with the United Nations

CGI in the UK has partnered with academic institutions to launch a new research programme, called Sustainability Exploration Environmental Data Science (SEEDS), supported by the United Nations. The new programme is an innovative research initiative to challenge the thinking and practice around sustainability. CGI’s aim with the new programme is to bring together the right organisations and experts to develop ground-breaking products and solutions, providing benefits for governments, businesses and individuals.

The launch of SEEDS will support the ambitious, global United Nations’ agendas for climate change and biodiversity and will help drive forward inspiring research to develop transformational new technologies and solutions, not only for the UK but for the world and its future generations of citizens.

The forum willaccelerate efforts to address climate change and strengthen research for the environment and communities. Research areas will include climate mitigation and adaptation solutions, natural capital accounting solutions, chemicals and waste reduction solutions, and supply chain sustainability. New research and technologies will help spur low-carbon solutions and innovations and support the creation of new low-carbon business models.

“I am delighted that CGI is launching SEEDS as now is the right time to increase the level of collaboration in research to accelerate innovations for sustainability,” said Mattie Yeta, recently appointed Chief Sustainability Officer for CGI in the UK.

“Thisis a tremendous initiative for world-leading researchers and scientists who will be given the support to drive transformational science and technology.We encourage all universities and research institutions committed to climate action and nature to join us.”

Founded with participation from several universities, the programme aims to accelerate the development of technological solutions, enabling stakeholders to access the tools needed to reduce biodiversity loss and emissions in line with temperature targets coming from the Paris Agreement.

Supporting quotes from Academia

Professor Anjum Ashiq, Professor of Distributed Systems and Director of Enterprise and Impact, School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences at the University of Leicester

“I am fascinated by the vision behind the SEEDS programme and eagerly look forward to working with CGI to research and develop AI and digital twin models for a sustainable world.”

Dr Russell Lock, Reader in Information Modelling in the Department of Computer Science at Loughborough University, and Senior Tutor of Loughborough University

“SEEDS represents a new approach to the problem of transferring academic research into industrial application. By working together, the members of SEEDS have the potential to generate considerable impact going forwards.”

Professor Sebastian Farnaud, Professor of Enterprise, and Innovation in Healthcare Technology, in the Institute of Health and Well-being of Coventry University

“Knowledge transfer from academia to industry can create a true circular economy by taking innovation to applications for sustainable data, including sustainable data processing and storing, while transforming e-waste into resources.”

Dr Aleksandar Radu, Postgraduate Research Director, Faculty of Natural Sciences at Keele University

“Problems that we face today are challenging and require highly multidisciplinary solutions. The SEEDS approach provides an excellent platform for efficient knowledge exchange between all stakeholders and the development of fit-for-purpose and sustainable solutions.”

