Chartership boost for project management professionals in engineering construction

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) is to help a further 30 people from industry achieve Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status from the Association for Project Management (APM).

Every year, in partnership with APM, the ECITB supports project professionals in the engineering construction industry (ECI) to gain chartership in project management.

The ECI plays a crucial role in the UK meeting its net zero ambitions, spanning sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and water treatment.

Applications for the ChPP 2025/26 programme opened on 1 October and close on 22 October ahead of the first webinar taking place on 30 October.

After the ECITB-funded scheme was oversubscribed with applications in 2023, the programme doubled the number of places available last year, resulting in 20 people having already gained ChPP status from the latest cohort.

Those to have completed the programme so far in 2025 include Adrian William Devonald, Alan Holbrook, Clare Tufton, Dave Clouting, Denis Veretov, Dominic Cresswell, Donna Marie Thompson, Euan Mowat, Kevin Harper, Lynn Fraser Evans, Mark Musgrave, Marta Clark, Nicolo Gabrielli, Omar Iqbal, Paul Urquhart, Paul Watson, Robert Lawrie, Ross McSkimming, Stephen Daly and William Steward.

Matt Knights, Director of Regional Operations at the ECITB, said:

“The ChPP programme is a great way for individuals to achieve the chartered status and we congratulate those that have completed the programme so far this year.

“We recognise the importance of the project management discipline across the engineering construction industry and invest in the programme to ensure this kind of recognition can be accessed.

“Becoming a Chartered Project Professional shows a commitment to professional standards, continuing professional development and ethical and professional conduct. ChPP status also gives assurance to employers and clients showing achievement at a defined level.”