Chelmsford College Principal to Leave After 8 Years

Chelmsford College Principal, Andy Sparks has announced he will be stepping down from his role at the College later this year. After a successful eight year tenure, Andy has led the College through a number of changes and challenges, including initially overcoming a financial notice to improve, leading the College from a Requires Improvement Ofsted Inspection to achieving a “Good” status in 2017 and of course the pandemic. The College has not made an operating loss since Andy’s appointment.

Under Andy Spark’s leadership the College has made prudent long-term capital investments in bringing resources, buildings and infrastructure into the 21st century, with refurbishments to Dovedale Nursery, cafés and refectories and the Secret Garden, along with new builds including Dovedale Fountain Lodge, the Princes Salons, Princes Road Reception and the brand new Construction Centre, due to be formally opened later this year. More refurbishments are on the horizon including developments to the Dovedale Sports Centre next year, in conjunction with Chelmsford City Council.

Andy Sparks, Principal of Chelmsford College says

“It’s been an amazing eight years and an absolute privilege. We’ve achieved a lot in a short space of time. It humbles me everyday to see the work that we do, serving the needs of our local community, driving forward the importance of training, education and skills for employment in Essex.

“It’s an important time for us, as the College approaches it’s 60th year. We now have a clear path forward and the future looks bright for the College.”

The College’s Board of Governors have agreed a new five year strategy aimed at securing the College’s sustainable independence, taking the College into it’s next phase and beyond.

Principal Andy Sparks says

“Our new, five year strategy will herald in a new era, post-COVID, so we can realign with emerging priorities. We want the College to move forwards, become sustainable, grow income and focus on working even more towards delivering the skills and training needed by today’s learners for tomorrow’s employers.

“It’s an exciting time for the College and only fitting that a new Principal has the opportunity to be involved from the start, to formulate and take ownership of our new plan to grow the College.”

Chair of Governors, Amanda Montague says

“On behalf of the Board of Governors we would like to express our sincere thanks to Principal Andy Sparks for his hard work, dedication and commitment. Andy leaves the College on a sound footing, having developed the College estate, with improved infrastructure, development of the curriculum offer and having successfully led the College through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

Chelmsford College will continue to serve learners aged 16 to 18 and 19+ but will also further develop their apprenticeships, adult skills and commercial training offers to include new curriculum subjects and new delivery options. To find out more about the College please visit www.chelmsford.ac.uk

