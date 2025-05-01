Chelmsford College Staff Go ‘Back to the Floor’ to strengthen industry knowledge and community connections

Chelmsford College sent all its staff out into the wider world for its annual Back to the Floor Day (BttFD), to enrich student experience and enhance teaching and learning through social action.

Every member of staff, from lecturers to leadership, left the campus to reconnect with industry, expand their professional knowledge or volunteer with local organisations.

The initiative is designed to ensure that staff maintain up-to-date sector expertise, forge new partnerships and return to college life inspired with fresh ideas and insights. Activities undertaken ranged from industry placements and peer learning with other education providers to volunteering with community groups.

David Warnes, Principal and CEO of Chelmsford College, spent his Back to the Floor Day at Leeds City College, taking part in the FEC’s Just One More Thing event.

He said:

“At Chelmsford College, we believe that continual professional development doesn’t just happen inside a training room, it happens by getting out, engaging with others and seeing innovation firsthand

“Our Back to the Floor Day reinforces our commitment to collaboration and to the community. The energy and new ideas it brings back to our College are tangible; our students benefit when our staff are inspired and informed.

“This is one of the many ways we continue to build a forward-thinking learning community at our College, with social action at its heart. Staff have been really positive and are looking forward to next year!”

Seventeen staff members, including Deputy Principal for Finance and Corporate Services Debs Hurst, visited Colchester Institute to share practice and build networks. Meanwhile, members of the business team explored Essex Business School’s modern campus to exchange ideas on teaching and learning in a real-world business environment.

Other highlights included Photography Lecturer Tony Page flying to Albania to meet diplomats at the University Aleksandër Moisiu Durrës. The College’s Careers team toured Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the College of Esports to better understand emerging career pathways for students.

Many staff chose to dedicate their day to community projects. Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality Debbie Garroway got hands-on with DIY initiatives at Garon Park, while the Campus Officers and Principal’s Executive Assistant took part in dog walking activities for Acresway Boarding & Rehoming Centre. Staff also visited Kids Inspire, a local charity supporting children and families, to explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Employer partners who hosted staff were quick to highlight the value of the initiative.

Romany Whurr, Community Engagement Officer at Kids Inspire, said:

“We had such a great time welcoming the Chelmsford College team to Kids Inspire! It was a fantastic opportunity to explore how both our organisations can work together to support and make a difference for young people. We’re really grateful for Back to the Floor Day and excited to see what comes next from this collaboration.”

Emily Dale, a Recruitment Officer at the Essex Business School, added:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Chelmsford College staff to our campus. Initiatives like Back to the Floor Day are critical for bridging the gap between further education, higher education, and industry. The initiative encourages greater alignment between what students learn at college and the skills that employers and universities seek to develop further. It also supports FE colleagues to be equipped with the knowledge to support their students in making informed decisions regarding their next steps.”

