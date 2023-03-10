Chiara sets her sights on a career as a Norland Nanny!

Chiara, a former Childcare student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has gone on to secure a highly sought-after place studying a Degree in Early Years Development and Learning at the prestigious Norland College in Bath.

Chiara studied a Level 3 course in Children’s Play and Development in 2018, which included a range of industry work placements, providing her with the skills, knowledge and experience for her next steps.

During the course at BSDC, Chiara also had the opportunity to take part in an exchange visit to South Korea where she was able to take part in childcare lessons to compare the different childcare practices in place, broadening her global mindset in the process.

After achieving her Level 3 qualification in 2020, Chiara had initially planned to undertake a degree in primary education to become a teacher. However, due of the pandemic, she decided to take a gap year to wait for restrictions to ease before starting university.

It was during this time that Chiara worked in a hotel resort as a nanny where she enjoyed taking children swimming and kayaking, and even learnt to sail. She started to look into careers as a nanny and eventually secured a place at the prestigious Norland College where she is now in her second year of a degree and has had the opportunity to take part in summer jobs across the continent.

Norland College has a 130-year reputation for pioneering early years training and producing the best early years practitioners, backed up by high quality teaching and learning. It offers cutting-edge training through its intensive academic early years degree and skills-based diploma programme, combining the most up-to-date research and knowledge with extensive practical experience.

Chiara said: “The Childcare course at Burton and South Derbyshire College set me up for my next steps, including help with personal statements and preparation for interviews for university or jobs. The work placements I undertook gave me the time and opportunity to put my knowledge into practice, giving me confidence to work well with children.

“One of the most memorable parts of my time during BSDC was visiting South Korea in 2019. The trip was amazing as we experienced a completely different culture. All of the tutors that taught and supported me at Burton and South Derbyshire College worked professionally, with kindness and incredible organisation. This was a brilliant example to set to us as students and something I hope to have in my own work.

“I love working with children; it’s so rewarding and fun. I am proud to have progressed to Norland where I am enjoying gaining a greater understanding of children and being able to travel with a job that I am passionate about.”

Published in