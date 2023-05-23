Children test mapping apps for National Education Nature Park

Emotion mapping helps young people understand their connection to nature
Children from pilot schools tested innovative activities for the National Education Nature Park last week, at an event at RHS Garden Bridgewater, Manchester.
Esri UK created mobile apps that enabled children to map their emotions along with what they saw, heard and smelt across the gardens and start learning some of the skills needed to study biodiversity. Findings were explored on an interactive dashboard, helping them to understand how different environments cause different reactions.
Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the Department for Education and our partners to make the National Education Nature Park and Climate Action Awards start to become a reality. In the face of the planetary emergency and Museum research showing that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, having our scientists sharing their world-leading biodiversity expertise with the scientists of tomorrow gives me so much hope, both for the future of biodiversity in this country and for the futures of the young people taking part.”
Clare Matterson CBE, Director General of the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “From creating pollinator-friendly habitats, digging ponds, identifying wildlife or planning planting schemes, nurseries, schools and colleges will be able to play a driving role in mapping, monitoring and enhancing biodiversity on their doorstep. Children and young people will have a chance to create and grow a garden that works for wildlife, to learn new skills and understand impacts of climate change – all of which offers a gateway to a lifelong interest in nature, biodiversity and sustainability.”
All education settings in England will be able to sign up to become part of the National Education Nature Park and work towards the Climate Action Awards via a new online platform, set to launch in the Autumn term. They will also be able to access the free resources and track biodiversity gains in their areas.
