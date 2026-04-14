City College Plymouth Awarded National Defence Technical Excellence College Status

After a rigorous national bidding process, City College Plymouth has been successful as one of only five further education colleges across the UK to be awarded Defence Technical Excellence College (DTEC) status, marking a significant milestone for the College, the city and the wider South West region. The status is underpinned by government investment of approximately £10million.

This prestigious designation recognises the College’s exceptional leadership delivering high quality technical education aligned to national defence priorities, and its critical role in supporting the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy through the development of a highly skilled workforce.

As a DTEC, City College will operate as a national hub of excellence, leading a network of delivery partners, employers and education providers, including the University of Plymouth and others locally, regionally and nationally. The DTEC will expand training capacity, drive curriculum innovation, and accelerate skills development in critical areas including nuclear, naval maintenance, marine autonomy, cyber and advanced manufacturing.

The award reflects Plymouth’s strategic importance to the UK’s defence capability. Home to HMNB Devonport, the largest naval base in Western Europe and the UK’s only nuclear submarine maintenance facility, the city plays a vital role in sustaining the Royal Navy fleet and the Continuous At Sea Deterrent. DTEC status will further strengthen the city’s position as a centre of excellence for defence skills and workforce development.

For the wider region, DTEC will drive increased access to high quality technical education, create clear progression pathways into well paid defence careers, and support economic growth by aligning skills provision with employer demand. It will also help address critical workforce shortages, ensuring the defence sector can scale and sustain capability at pace.

Jackie Grubb, Chief Executive of City College Plymouth, said:

“Being selected as a Defence Technical Excellence College is a proud moment for City College and for Plymouth. It recognises the strength of our partnerships with industry and our track record in delivering the specialist skills required to support national defence priorities.

“As a DTEC, we will play a leading role in shaping the future defence workforce, working collaboratively with partners to expand opportunity, strengthen technical education, and ensure the UK has the skills it needs to deliver critical defence capability now and in the future.”

The designation has been welcomed by a wide range of partners, industry leaders and stakeholders.

University of Plymouth Vice-Chancellor, Professor Richard Davies says:

“City College Plymouth’s designation as a DTEC is a well-deserved achievement. This recognition strengthens our shared commitment to delivering the skills that Plymouth and the UK needs.

“Through our collaboration, we will continue to create clear progression pathways from the College into the University of Plymouth.”

Ned Baker, Helsing UK’s Managing Director said:

“As we expand our operations in Plymouth, Helsing warmly welcomes City College Plymouth’s designation as a Defence Technical Excellence College. By equipping a new generation with critical skills in software, systems engineering, and advanced manufacturing, the College will ensure Plymouth becomes a thriving defence tech hub – directly supporting both our national security and the region’s long-term prosperity.

“Helsing is delighted to be part of Team Plymouth, which is showing great potential to drive economic growth and create high-quality jobs as one of Defence Secretary John Healey’s Defence Growth Zones.”

Adrian Bratt, Executive Director: People, Legal & External Affairs at Princess Yachts said:

“Princess Yachts is proud to support City College Plymouth and the critical role it plays in developing our next generation of marine and engineering talent. The award of DTEC status is a significant step forward for technical education, strengthening the link between industry and skills. We’re excited to build on our partnership and help equip our people with the expertise needed to succeed in advanced manufacturing. This is a great moment for Plymouth and its thriving marine sector.”

“On behalf of Kawasaki and as Chair of the Plymouth Manufacturers’ Group, I am delighted to congratulate City College Plymouth on being awarded Defence Technical Excellence College status. This is a landmark achievement for the College and a major boost for the region’s advanced manufacturing and defence ecosystem. At Kawasaki, we recognise the critical importance of developing a highly skilled local workforce, and through the PMG we are committed to strengthening collaboration between industry and education to support that goal. City College Plymouth has consistently demonstrated leadership in technical training and skills development, and this new status will further enhance its ability to deliver at scale for defence and advanced manufacturing employers across the South West.” Lee Crocker

Chris Rooum, Business Development Director at MTC Training said:

“MTC Training is delighted to support City College Plymouth and the Defence Technical Excellence Colleges in developing highly skilled technical talent. Together, we are committed to strengthening capability, resilience and excellence across the UK’s defence and manufacturing sectors.”

John Gane, Managing Director of Babcock’s Devonport facility said:

“The award of DTEC status to City College Plymouth is a significant milestone, recognising its commitment to delivering high-quality, defence focused, technical education. As one of the largest employers in Plymouth, Babcock is proud to continue working in close partnership with the College to develop the highly skilled workforce the UK depends on, aligned to evolving operational needs and industry. This achievement further strengthens a collaborative, regional approach to defence and nuclear skills.”

Robert Halfon, Executive Director of Make UK said:

“This designation is a watershed moment for Plymouth and the wider South West. Congratulations to City College Plymouth and its industry partners. By becoming a Defence Technical Excellence College, the College, alongside its partners in this venture, will be at the frontline supporting the UK’s defence skills needs. The DTEC will bridge the critical skills gap in advanced manufacturing, marine robotics, and nuclear engineering.

“This isn’t just about training; it’s about ensuring that the world-class innovation happening at HMNB Devonport is powered by a local workforce with ‘gold-standard’ technical expertise. For students, it opens a direct, high-value pathway into the careers of the future; for the region, it cements Plymouth’s status as a vital hub for maritime and defence excellence.”

Spokesperson for Team Plymouth said:

“Team Plymouth is delighted for this announcement, this DTEC brings some key investment and with the skills hub at City College this will support the future of defence. One of the biggest long-term challenges for this region is skills, we need more engineers, technicians, manufacturers, and more digital specialists, for defence and growth of the region. Today’s announcement is the starting line. We have the foundation, the partnerships and pathways for success and are excited to be part of the wider team to collaborate to deliver the outcomes.”

Neil Skelland, Chair of the South West Regional Defence & Security Cluster said:

“City College Plymouth becoming a Defence Technical Excellence College reflects its vital role at the heart of a nationally significant defence ecosystem. The College has the capability, partnerships and proven track record to lead the delivery of defence skills at scale, and we look forward to working closely with it as a regional hub.”

The DTEC programme is a key part of the Government’s commitment to strengthening technical education and ensuring the UK’s workforce is equipped to meet the demands of priority sectors. This announcement represents a significant step forward in reinforcing the UK’s defence skills base, supporting national security, and positioning Plymouth and the South West at the forefront of defence workforce development.