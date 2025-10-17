City College Plymouth Honoured with Prestigious Silver Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award

City College Plymouth has been awarded the Silver Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award in acknowledgement of its continued support to members of the Armed Forces community. The College is one of only 50 organisations across the South West to receive this accolade in 2025.

The award was presented to the College last night (Thursday 2 October 2025) at a special ceremony at County Hall, Exeter, as part of HM Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Devon Awards. It was collected on behalf of the College by CEO Jackie Grubb, and Pauline Hands, Executive of Strategic Communications & Stakeholders. The award recognises employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate, or advocate support for defence and the armed forces community, while aligning their values with the Armed Forces Covenant. City College Plymouth signed the Covenant in 2023.

Speaking after receiving the award, Jackie said,

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Silver ERS Award. As Devon’s anchor institution for defence skills, we are proud to stand alongside our Armed Forces community and recognise the immense contribution they make to our region, our industries, and to the nation at large. This award is a reflection of our deep commitment to supporting that community.

“City College Plymouth has supported the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence and wider defence industry, and supply chains with training, Apprenticeships, and specialist programmes for over 50 years, directly addressing the needs of the Armed Forces and its highly valued personnel during that time. As we look to the future, helping to strengthen the UK’s defence resilience and providing the Armed Forces with more skills, support, and training than ever before, our dedication to Service personnel, reservists, veterans, the cadet movement, and military families remains strong.

“We are proud to be a college that recognises the difference the Armed Forces community makes to our workplace, culture, and city, and we are grateful to see City College Plymouth recognised in this way.”

The Silver Award represents a significant milestone in the College’s journey of support for the Armed Forces, building on its already established reputation for collaboration with the community and further demonstrating its dedication to championing their skills, resilience, and value.