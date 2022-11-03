City College Plymouth joins C-Learning at Google Digital Education Summit in Antwerp to Share Story of Digital Transformation ￼

City College Plymouth Chief Executive and Principal Jackie Grubb joined education technology specialists C-Learning last week to share the college journey of digital transformation with an audience of policy makers and education leaders at a special Digital Education Summit in Antwerp, Belgium facilitated by Google for Education Partners Fourcast for Education.

As the latest Google Reference College in the UK, Chief Executive & Principal Jackie shared the college’s journey of transformation that has enabled a culture of perpetual agility, collaboration and creativity using the most powerful set of technologies from Google Workspace for Education.

Jackie said:

‘The consistency of the Google Workspace platform has enabled the College to develop a more cohesive organisational development strategy, which has had a positive impact on the student experience. Having one core trusted productivity platform has dramatically increased the quality of the resources available online, allowing for greater levels of collaborative learning and enhancing the online learning experience at the same time as delivering best in class security and efficiency.”

Jackie shared the City College Plymouth journey with delegates at the event from the development of a vision for digital transformation to the impact that secured recognition as a Google Reference Site for sustainable innovation. Jackie also shared personal stories from students whose life chances had been transformed through the application of the Google Workspace technologies.

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith said:

“It was a privilege to be joined by Jackie at the Digital Education Summit and to hear the City College Plymouth story of digital impact along with the college’s exciting vision for the future of learning where technology is powering human potential. As someone who is passionate about widening access and participation in education it was inspiring to listen to stories of how City College Plymouth has enabled this through flexible and adaptive cloud technologies from Google Workspace for Education. I’m deeply grateful to our partners Fourcast for Education in Belgium for putting the event together and for the opportunity to be part of it”.

C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 30 countries globally.

