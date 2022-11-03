Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

City College Plymouth joins C-Learning at Google Digital Education Summit in Antwerp to Share Story of Digital Transformation

Jamie E Smith November 3, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

City College Plymouth Chief Executive and Principal Jackie Grubb joined education technology specialists C-Learning last week to share the college journey of digital transformation with an audience of policy makers and education leaders at a special Digital Education Summit in Antwerp, Belgium facilitated by Google for Education Partners Fourcast for Education. 


As the latest Google Reference College in the UK, Chief Executive & Principal Jackie shared the college’s journey of transformation that has enabled a culture of perpetual agility, collaboration and creativity using the most powerful set of technologies from Google Workspace for Education.

Jackie said ‘The consistency of the Google Workspace platform has enabled the College to develop a more cohesive organisational development strategy, which has had a positive impact on the student experience. Having one core trusted productivity platform has dramatically increased the quality of the resources available online, allowing for greater levels of collaborative learning and enhancing the online learning experience at the same time as delivering best in class security and efficiency.”

Jackie shared the City College Plymouth journey with delegates at the event from the development of a vision for digital transformation to the impact that secured recognition as a Google Reference Site for sustainable innovation. Jackie also shared personal stories from students whose life chances had been transformed through the application of the Google Workspace technologies.

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith said “It was a privilege to be joined by Jackie at the Digital Education Summit and to hear the City College Plymouth story of digital impact along with the college’s exciting vision for the future of learning where technology is powering human potential. As someone who is passionate about widening access and participation in education it was inspiring to listen to stories of how City College Plymouth has enabled this through flexible and adaptive cloud technologies from Google Workspace for Education. I’m deeply grateful to our partners Fourcast for Education in Belgium for putting the event together and for the opportunity to be part of it”.

C-Learning is a Google Premier Education Partner and transformation specialist, part of Delling Cloud, serving several thousand clients in more than 30 countries globally.
For more information on how to transform your School, College or University and to lead the way in EdTech email the team at C-Learning at Connect@c-learning.net

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech
Published in: Education, EdTech
Topics: , ,
Jamie E Smith
Executive Chairman C-Learning, Co-Founder & CEO of Statistics24.com, EdTech Adviser, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, TEDx Speaker (Education in the Digital Age), Author of ‘Making Money from Stocks & Shares’, Chair of the Board of Governors of an outstanding school, passionate about the dynamics of people and technology and fascinated by all things cyber-security. A keen traveller on a mission to meet as many people as possible. So far, so good. Always listening, so always learning.

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .