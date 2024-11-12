City & Guilds Partners with Accredible to Support Learners’ Career Progression with Digital Credentials

New initiative helps bridge the gap between education and employment by validating skills and achievements and enabling learners to communicate them better

Accredible, the world’s leading digital credential platform, announced today that City & Guilds has selected Accredible to issue digital credentials for its qualifications and training programmes. Officially launched in July 2024, the initiative has already awarded over 113,000 career-advancing digital credentials, helping learners share and verify their skills and achievements online.

With 5.1 million learners worldwide, City & Guilds aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. The new programme enables training providers, colleges, and employers to help learners track their skills and build a digital portfolio of experiences and achievements by earning digital credentials across City & Guilds’ qualifications and training programmes. Issued via Accredible’s platform, the digital credentials provide accessible, data-rich information about the acquired knowledge and skills that can easily be shared to LinkedIn and other social networks and managed all in one place via a credential wallet.

“In today’s skills-based world, it is critical for learners to be able to evidence and showcase their skills, supporting their career progression and providing a competitive edge when thinking about their next job” said Andy Moss, Chief Customer Officer, City & Guilds. “Partnering with Accredible means City & Guilds programmes are enhanced with verifiable digital credentials that enable learners to easily share their accomplishments with employers and peers — helping them stand out and advance in their careers.”

City & Guilds is also meeting the growing market demand for digital credentials. According to the 2024 State of Credentialing report, 96% of learners who earned a digital credential consider it valuable for their career, and 78% believe it increases their chances of getting a job offer. While still in the early stages of rollout, excitement for City & Guilds’ new digital credentials is evident. Since launching with Accredible, City & Guilds has seen a 136% increase in both credentials issued and credential sharing. 81% of its issued digital credentials have been downloaded, added to CVs, or shared on social media — helping generate brand awareness and referrals.

“As a long-standing issuer of digital credentials, City & Guilds has set the standard for recognising skills,” said Dan Theckston, SVP of Sales and Customer Success at Accredible. “We’re excited to partner with them to further elevate their reach and enhance the learner experience with secure and shareable digital credentials that empower learners to translate their achievements into future opportunities with confidence.”