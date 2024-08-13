City Lit launch ‘Dreamed It. Did It’ campaign to help adults reignite their childhood ambitions  

City Lit, the renowned adult education institution in Covent Garden, is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Dreamed it. Did it. This inspiring initiative is designed to help adults rekindle their childhood dreams, empowering them to rediscover, retrain, and ultimately realise their long-held ambitions.

Every child grows up with dreams—of becoming an artist, learning a new language, writing a novel, or performing on stage. But as life takes unexpected turns, these dreams often fade. City Lit believes that it’s never too late to chase those childhood ambitions or reignite the enthusiasm you once had as a child. Through a diverse range of courses, exceptional teaching, and a supportive community, City Lit is here to bring your early aspirations to life.

Gordon Chi, Director of Marketing, PR & Communications, City Lit, Said:

“At City Lit, we believe that the dreams we hold onto as children are powerful, guiding forces in our lives. The ‘Dreamed It, Did It’ campaign is our way of helping people reconnect with those early passions, providing them with the skills, confidence, and community support needed to turn those dreams into reality.”

Real Stories, Real Success

As part of the ‘Dreamed it. Did it campaign, City Lit is showcasing inspiring case studies from students who have transformed their childhood dreams into reality:

Shani – From Dreaming to Writing Shani always loved to write stories as a child, but it wasn’t until she met acclaimed author Bernardine Evaristo in 2019 that she realised her potential to become a writer. After honing her craft through City Lit’s Creative Writing courses, Shani has now become a published author, fulfilling a dream that once seemed out of reach. Listen to Shani’s story here.

Geoff – Speaking the Language of His Dreams Fascinated with France since his teenage years, Geoff lacked the self-confidence to study French at university. However, his dream of becoming a French-speaking tour guide never faded. Through City Lit’s language courses, Geoff gained the skills and confidence he needed to turn his passion into a reality. Listen to Geoff’s story here.

Wendy – Illustrating a Brighter Future From a young age, Wendy loved to draw and paint, but life led her down a different path. After taking multiple illustration classes at City Lit, Wendy realised her potential as a full-time illustrator. She is now working on her debut children’s picture book, proving that it’s never too late to follow your artistic passions. Listen to Wendy’s story here.

Chaachi – Singing Her Way to the Stage Growing up with dreams of performing on stage, Chaachi found the confidence she needed by enrolling in singing classes at City Lit. This training empowered her to audition for roles, and she has since performed in plays, concerts, cabarets, and pantomimes across London. Listen to Chaachi’s story here.

Whether you’ve always dreamed of learning a second language, becoming an artist, or performing on stage, City Lit offers a wide range of courses designed to help you achieve your goals. Visit their website to find out more and turn your childhood dreams into reality.