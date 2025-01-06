City of Westminster College celebrates graduates on NHS leadership course

United Colleges Group (UCG) is delighted to celebrate the NHS staff members who have graduated from the Level 2 Higher Development Award programme at City of Westminster College (CWC).

The Level 2 Higher Development Award is designed in partnership with the Allied Health Professional Faculty for North Central London Integrated Care System (ICS) to empower NHS staff who are new to leadership roles.

The course provides tools to manage a team, minimise conflict, encourage productivity and support customers; all crucial skills required in managerial positions.

The NHS leadership team presented learners with their certificates during an awards ceremony at UCG’s Paddington Campus (image below).

Now equipped with their awards, graduates can approach leadership with greater confidence within a variety of NHS departments, including physiotherapy and business administration, across NHS ICS sites, including University College London Hospital and North Middlesex University Hospital.

Staff covered topics such as team leadership, self-management, providing direction and effective communication at work. A Level 3 programme is also in development with a potential launch in 2025. Additional opportunities for the Level 2 Higher Development Award will open in April 2025.

Paula Cochrane, Curriculum Manager Security/Retail Employability Skills, United Colleges Group, said: “Learner feedback has been extremely constructive and positive. One of our learners even credited the course with helping them secure a new role. The added value course, Level 2 Mental Health, also went down well, enabling participants to discuss ideas on this timely subject area in a safe space.

“UCG is committed to working closely with the Allied Health Professional Faculty for North Central London ICS to design programmes that are both practical and impactful, ensuring learners continue to benefit from targeted professional development opportunities to help them excel in their career.”

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said: “We are immensely proud of the NHS staff who have successfully completed the Level 2 Higher Development Award programme at City of Westminster College.

“Their dedication to learning and development, alongside their unwavering commitment to patient care, is truly inspiring.

“This achievement highlights their resilience and determination to grow both personally and professionally, and we are honoured to support them on this journey. They represent the very best of what the NHS stands for, and we celebrate their success wholeheartedly.”