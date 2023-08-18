Class of 2023 receive career-making BTEC Results!

Students progress into employment and onto university after achieving fantastic results for advanced level technical, professional and vocational qualifications.

Stoke on Trent College, located across two campuses, Cauldon on the edge of the City Centre and Burslem in the North of the City is proud to be the leading provider of technical, professional and vocational education and skills training within Stoke-on-Trent and the surrounding area.

On Thursday 17th August, students completing the final year of their Level 3 qualifications were invited into college to celebrate their results and say a final farewell before progressing, either onto university, Higher Apprenticeships, full-time employment or even start their own businesses.

Careers teams and teaching staff were on hand to support anyone who needed help making decisions on their next step. It was important for everyone collecting their results to realise that there are a wide range of options still open to them.

Level 3 BTEC Extended Diplomas are equivalent to three A Levels and focus on technical and vocational skills. Students enjoy the more practical approach to learning and as a College we have outstanding relationships with local employers with whom we work collaboratively to offer ‘real-life’ experiences such as work experience, projects set by employers and ‘on-site’ visits.

BTECs are a fantastic way to start your career pathway, they are high-quality, future-focused qualifications that provide learners with the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to progress their career choice.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO said

“2023 has been a fantastic year for Stoke on Trent College. We have seen our students reach for the skies, securing places at top universities, employment with prestigious organisations and even starting up new business ventures. We are extremely proud of each and every one of our fabulous learners and the results they have achieved. We wish them all the very best with their future careers”

Katie Howell, Level 3 Games Design and Programming student achieved a Distinction. Katie said:

“I have enjoyed every moment at Stoke on Trent College and my tutors really supported me to get the best possible grade. I have secured an Apprenticeship which starts in September – I’m so excited for my future, I can’t wait to start!”

Stoke on Trent College is proud to offer a first-class learning experience where students benefit from industry-standard facilities, tutors with industry experience and a curriculum involving local employers to ensure students are on the right path to succeed within their chosen career.

Dominik Betts-Nicholson, Level 3 Construction and the Built Environment student achieved DDD (triple Distinction). Dominic said:

“I wanted to do a practical, hands-on course rather than taking the A Level route. Learning on the job gave me a better understanding of my subject and the opportunities to gain access to Apprenticeships and employment. I’m going to study Architectural Technology at the University of Birmingham and am really looking forward to taking the next steps in my career!”

From September, the College will be offering new T Levels in Adult Nursing, Education and Childcare and Construction and the Built Environment. A further range of T Level courses are also planned for 2024 in a range of subject areas.

For inspiration on a range of courses for both young people and adults, visit here.

Published in