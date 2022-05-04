CMI WOMEN CONFERENCE: FUTURE LEADERS IN THE DECADE AFTER COVID

Guest speakers to gather in London for key debates on how organisations can work together to improve workplace gender equality.

May 19th event will tackle challenges the pandemic has had on women’s leadership roles

4th May 2022: The Chartered Management Institute, is to host its inaugural CMI Women Conference in London. “Future Leaders in the Decade After Covid” takes place on May 19 at County Hall, Westminster Bridge, London.

The event will examine and debate the challenges that the covid19 crisis has brought about for women in progressing their careers to managerial roles and leadership positions. Speakers from a broad range of sectors will discuss what they believe employers and individuals must do to progress women’s leadership. To understand what must change, and how we can implement change, the conference will seek to answer crucial questions such as:

What are the barriers that female managers and leaders face?

What are the opportunities for change?

How can we support women across their careers?

and what needs to change in the public and private sectors, in innovation and entrepreneurship, education, technology, and the future of work to create sustained and embedded progress?

Speakers include Labour MP Stella Creasy; Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Bloomberg, Pamela Hutchinson; Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Hayaatun Sillem; Chief Financial Officer at Family Assurance Friendly Society Ltd, Jim Islam; Group Chief Executive Officer of NatWest Group, Alison Rose; Director of Research and Economics at McKinsey’s United Kingdom and Ireland, Tera Allas; Author, motivational speaker, food expert and women’s advocate, Pinky Lilani and Chief Digital Officer at Microsoft US Jacky Wright.

Ann Francke, Chief Executive of CMI, commented:

“The pandemic has seen gender equality in the workplace take a backward step. In disrupting workplace culture the pandemic has been a huge catalyst for change in our approach to work. This conference will help us all to better understand how we can utilise this disruption to embrace and create a positive change towards an equitable, inclusive, and productive future. “

The conference will also focus on how women’s leadership can shape our response to the collective challenges we face in business, Government, public services and the wider society.

