Colleagues pay tribute as Anne Galbraith prepares to retire from electrical training provider SECTT

Colleagues from across the electrical sector have paid tribute to Anne Galbraith, who is stepping down as Chief Executive of the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) after 12 years at the helm.

The experienced CEO will be retiring in early April after overseeing the development of electrical apprentices and adult trainees across Scotland for more than a decade.

Co-workers and industry partners have now saluted Anne, who joined SECTT in August 2011 from Building Engineering Services Training at the Heating & Ventilating Contractors Association (HVAC), now the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA).

Scott Foley, Chair of the SECTT Board of Trustees and Regional Officer at Unite the Union, said:

“Anne’s retirement is the culmination of more than 28 years in apprenticeship training and marks the end of an era at SECTT after 12 years of dedicated leadership.

“Her tenure has been notable for the significant advancements made under her guidance, specifically the development of two Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) programmes which contributed to the overall growth and quality of training provided by SECTT.

“Furthermore, her legacy includes the successful implementation of the OneFile system for apprentices, employers and the college sector, a move that has undoubtedly modernised and standardised the training processes within the sector. This technological integration reflects Anne’s commitment to staying at the forefront of training.”

Anne was closely involved with both the Construction and Built Environment Challenge (CABEC) and Get Into Electrical Installation initiative with the Prince’s Trust, which encouraged youngsters to become involved in electrical work.

Barrie McKay, Training & Development Manager at SECTT, said:

“Anne had a positive impact on so many peoples’ lives with the CABEC schools competition and the Prince’s Trust programme, helping those who didn’t have the chance of an electrical career take their first steps in the world of work.

“As SECTT bids farewell to Anne, her contributions have left a lasting impact on the organisation’s training initiatives. Her leadership and vision have set a solid foundation for continued success and we will remember her with appreciation and respect.”

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, Scotland’s largest trade association, said:

“On behalf of everyone at SELECT, I would like to thank Anne for her hard work and commitment over the past 12 years.

“Developing the talent of tomorrow is crucial if we are to achieve the electrification of society and meet net zero targets, and Anne has been at the helm as record numbers of young learners come through to learn the skills that will be essential for our future.”

SECTT manages high quality training on behalf of the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB), ensuring standards and safety are consistent to ensure apprentices can pass the industry’s assessment of competence, the Final Integrated Competence Assessment (FICA).

Fiona Harper, The Secretary of the SJIB, said:

“Anne was key to the success of ongoing training during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that measures were put in place to ensure that young learners could safely continue their electrical education.

“The SJIB would like to thank Anne and SECTT for their collaboration and we look forward to continuing the excellent relationship we have with SECTT as our managing agent and ensuring the ongoing success of the apprentice and adult training programmes in Scotland.”

