College a ‘benchmark’ for Hawick brothers Marc and Jack

Two former @BordersCollege students have taken their careers to the next level, after recently setting up their own joinery business, based in Hawick.

Marc Scott, aged 26, set up MJS Joinery in April this year, and brother Jack Scott, aged 24, soon followed suit, joining the exciting new company in June.

Since its conception, the business has gone from strength to strength, with the siblings gaining a strong reputation for skilled workmanship, reliability and professionalism within the trade, providing an exceptional service in both domestic and commercial sectors.

They put down a lot of their expertise to studying at Borders College. Both studied full-time on the NPA Joinery programme before progressing to City and Guilds Carpentry and Joinery. Keen to develop their skills in bespoke woodwork, they joined the Advanced Craft programme, something Jack says was hugely beneficial in relation to the work they now carry out:

“Studying on the full-time NPA course was a great start for us both, as it meant we were learning on a daily basis, while still getting a taste for the trade through work experience two days a week.

“The bench work on the full-time programme, and the Advanced Craft course in particular, gave us a great foundation in skilled carpentry and we wouldn’t be doing the work we do today if it hadn’t been for the skills we learned at Borders College.”

Their passion for woodwork runs in the family, with Marc and Jack both a third generation of joiners. Their grandfather, uncle and cousin have all been or are currently on the tools and there’s no better trade according to Marc:

“It’s definitely a family affair when it comes to carpentry and this is something that gave us the drive to set up the business and work together.

“Jack and I are delighted to have had as much support since setting up and we hope to grow the business in the coming years. It would be great to one day take on an apprentice and give them the chance that we once had.”

Before setting up MJS Joinery, both brothers served their apprenticeships with James Swinton & Co Ltd, Hawick, and were grateful for the opportunity, describing the experience as a stepping stone to their new venture.

MJS are able to carry out all manner of works including but not limited to; property renovation, kitchen fitting, stud wall framing, timber buildings and general carpentry.

Described by many customers as providing a great service, why not get in touch by visiting their website at mjs-joinery.co.uk or contacting them by email at [email protected]?

The College would like to wish Marc and Jack all the very best in their new venture!

