Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

College announced as International Green Gown finalist

Borders College February 6, 2023
0 Comments
Borders College staff with Green Gown Award

@BordersCollege is delighted to announce that their winning submission at last year’s Green Gown Awards will go through, as a finalist, to the 2023 International Green Gown Awards.

The Awards recognise exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges around the globe.

In November 2022, the College was awarded the prestigious Green Gown in the Climate Action category for the project ‘Our Sustainability Journey’, which emphasised the fantastic initiatives that were developed or are ongoing, aimed at tackling climate change head-on.

The Awards cover all aspects of educational institutions – from teaching and research, to leadership, to campus infrastructure and even to catering and nutrition – to how their communities can benefit themselves and the society around them.

Jane Grant, Executive Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation, commented:

It is fantastic news that our efforts on sustainability will once again be recognised, this time on the international stage.

“A lot of great work goes on at Borders College in helping to tackle climate change and it will be exciting to see our Sustainability Journey project go up against global competition.”

Winners will be announced in July at the Virtual International Green Gown Awards Ceremony – aligned with the United Nations High Level Political Forum.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Borders College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .