College announced as International Green Gown finalist

@BordersCollege is delighted to announce that their winning submission at last year’s Green Gown Awards will go through, as a finalist, to the 2023 International Green Gown Awards.

The Awards recognise exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges around the globe.

In November 2022, the College was awarded the prestigious Green Gown in the Climate Action category for the project ‘Our Sustainability Journey’, which emphasised the fantastic initiatives that were developed or are ongoing, aimed at tackling climate change head-on.

The Awards cover all aspects of educational institutions – from teaching and research, to leadership, to campus infrastructure and even to catering and nutrition – to how their communities can benefit themselves and the society around them.

Jane Grant, Executive Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation, commented:

“It is fantastic news that our efforts on sustainability will once again be recognised, this time on the international stage.

“A lot of great work goes on at Borders College in helping to tackle climate change and it will be exciting to see our Sustainability Journey project go up against global competition.”

Winners will be announced in July at the Virtual International Green Gown Awards Ceremony – aligned with the United Nations High Level Political Forum.

